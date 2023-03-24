Josh Knipple

“Silas,” I said, “No.
“Silas, Silas, do you hear me,” I said as he proceeded to smack his brother across the face in complete denial.
He then turned to look at Lindsay and me and proceeded to say, “How long?” as he placed himself in the timeout corner.
What is it about resistance and breaking the rules that make us do what we do? Even for our 2-year-old Elli, she is the same way – climbing on everything, playing in the toilet, all the things that you never thought you’d have to say no to.
The more we say no, it seems the more they want to do. The truth is, for many, it is just ingrained in our nature.
Take smoking or drinking.
Out of rebellion because of age restrictions, we want to try it. Not that it is really something we were interested in, until we were told we couldn’t, right?
We do what we’re told not to, and we don’t do what we know we should.
When my wife and I get in the car, if I don’t buckle within the first five minutes or so, I hear it from her or from our son Eli: “Dad, you should really buckle up.”
In my mind, I know I should, and that I should be an example for him, but now that I have been told to, I really don’t want to. You see what I am saying.
Now if it only worked this way across the board with everything, we could start telling our kids not to clean their rooms or to eat their vegetables.
Maybe they’d listen. Nope.
Instead I hear, “Dad told me not to clean my room.” Or, “You told me not to eat that.”
Why do my kids have to outsmart me?
There is a point to all this.
In Scripture, we see a powerful example of this in Mark 7.
A deaf man with a speech impediment was brought to him, and the people begged Jesus to lay his hands on the man to heal him. Jesus led him away from the crowd so they could be alone. He put his fingers into the man’s ears. Then, spitting on his own fingers, he touched the man’s tongue. Looking up to heaven, he sighed, and said, “Ephphatha,” which means, “Be opened!”
Instantly, the man could hear, and his tongue was freed so he could speak.
Jesus told the crowd not to tell anyone, but the more he told them not to, the more they spread the news.
Did you catch it? Jesus told them not to speak? Wait, what?
Why wouldn’t we go share?
How does that make any sense? Reverse psychology at its finest?
Maybe the guy used the excuse that he could never hear before, so he thought he heard Jesus’ instructions wrong?
Sounds like something my kids would say: “Oh, Dad, we thought you said we could stay up late, or have that candy before bed.”
Again in Luke 5:12-15: “In one of the villages, Jesus met a man with an advanced case of leprosy. When the man saw Jesus, he bowed with his face to the ground, begging to be healed.”
“Lord,” he said, “if you are willing, you can heal me and make me clean.”
Jesus reached out and touched him.
“I am willing,” he said. “Be healed,” and instantly the leprosy disappeared.
Then Jesus instructed him not to tell anyone what had happened.
He said, “Go to the priest and let him examine you. Take along the offering required in the law of Moses for those who have been healed of leprosy.
“This will be a public testimony that you have been cleansed.”
But despite Jesus’ instructions, the report of his power spread even faster, and vast crowds came to hear him preach and to be healed of their diseases.
In this verse, we get a better glimpse of Jesus saying not to speak. Let your life change be your testimony, the change be what people notice. There is more power in your actions, your testimony, your life, than your words.
Then finally in Acts 4:20, we read of Peter and John being imprisoned for speaking their faith. They are told they will be released on one condition: Keep quiet.
I love their response: “We cannot keep silent about what we know is true.”
In all three of these stories, they are told to keep quiet, but their lives have been so impacted, they can’t help it. It is inevitable.
Maybe that is why faith is growing the most in the countries where it is restricted. They just can’t help it.
What about you?
Maybe that is what we need to start doing in America’s churches, telling people not to speak, not to invite, keep silent.
Then maybe we’d see a revolution take place because out of the spirit of rebelling, we can’t keep quiet.
Josh Knipple is the pastor of Crucified Ministries.
