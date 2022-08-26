Josh Knipple

How many of you have morning routines?
Watching the “Today” show or SportsCenter? Shower first, and then breakfast? Or breakfast first, then a run to the bathroom?
I know a lot of people have interesting morning routines with quirks that you might not be willing to share.
When my wife and I first got married, that is one of the things that she would make fun of me about – my morning routine. Times have changed, especially with children, which means my routine has changed.
As part of my routine, I love to drink two cups of coffee, sit at our island and write.
It is my time of prayer, just putting my thoughts before God on paper. It’s my way to start the day. When that gets thrown off, my whole day goes sideways.
Today was different.
As I sat at the island, one of our twin daughters came walking over to me, and with her big blue eyes, she looked up. I knew what she wanted. At first, I was frustrated and thought, “God, I just want this moment with you, no distractions.”
But then she put her arms up, reaching out to me to hold her. At that point, I knew what others meant about being a girl dad.
Yes, those eyes got me, and now she has me wrapped around her pinky.
As she sat on my lap, I started thinking about our heavenly Father, and like a child sitting on His knee.
Nothing else in the world matters than that of a father and his child. Hearing Him share stories of Adam and Eve, of Noah, and of David. Sharing details of those stories just as a grandfather telling stories of the days of old. Can you imagine, with me, as He looks down, deep into your eyes and whispers, “I love you”?
Can you feel His protection as He holds you close? Can you sense His complete peace as your worries of the day subside?
As He explains in Romans 8 how nothing in all creation can separate you from His love for you in Christ Jesus, His grace truly becomes amazing in that moment. God, can I just bask in this moment forever?
I praise you, God, for moments like this, and the reminder of who you are. Is this one of those moments where you remind me to come as a child? Such simple thoughts, such perfect love.
I praise you, God, for your thoughts over me. To marvelous and wonderful to understand. I love you, Lord.
“For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. How precious to me are your thoughts, God! How vast is the sum of them!” – Psalms 139:13-14, 17.
Maybe it’s time your routine gets broken up a bit so God can speak to you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.