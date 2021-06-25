Josh Knipple

There are 7.8 billion people in the world today. It’s hard to fathom or even comprehend that number.
Did you ever take a moment to think about it? I dare you, start counting. At a rate of one number per second, it would take approximately 31 years, 251 days, 7 hours, 46 minutes and 40 seconds of counting nonstop to just reach 1 billion.
That’s crazy. Truly beyond comprehension.
Now, imagine that being the number of people alive on the face of this planet we call Earth.
Can you picture them all as children at one moment?
My wife Lindsey and I have a hard time with four. Now imagine from God’s perspective.
All those voices, all those names, all those languages.
Exhausting. A moment of truth here.
This past week my sister-in-law Kayla met the twins for the first time. Her first question was how do you tell them apart?
With our twins being identical, it’s challenging.
Elli has a more pointed ear and Evi has more of a birthmark over one eye. That’s about it.
At times, you can’t see a difference and mix them up.
I feel horrible admitting to that, but it’s the truth. If the lighting in the room is dim, you seriously cannot tell.
I remember always joking with my dad because he couldn’t tell my brother Travis and I apart. He would mix up our names at times. At those moments, he would just call us Trosh.
Side note, we do not look alike at all.
It really had me thinking though about God’s perspective on 7 billion people in the world.
Do I matter? Does he hear my prayers? How can he tell my voice apart from others?
It made me all the more grateful for the passages in Scripture that tell me he knows me by name, he has a plan for me, and that I am his child.
“O Lord, you have examined my heart and know everything about me. You know when I sit down or stand up. You know my thoughts even when I’m far away … You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother’s womb. Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex! Your workmanship is marvelous — how well I know it.”
– Psalms 139:1-2, 13-14 NLT
“But to all who believed him and accepted him, he gave the right to become children of God.”
– John 1:12 NLT
Truth. I am a child of God.
You are a child of God. Jesus died for you personally. Not just a number or a statistic.
He knows you. Every detail about you. He created you as his masterpiece. How incredible is that? You are more.
Years back, the band Kutless wrote a song that captures this thought called “Sea of Faces.”
“And In Your eyes, I can see
And in Your arms, I will be
I am not just a man, vastly lost in this world
Lost in a Sea of Faces
Your body’s the bread, Your blood is the wine
Because you traded Your life for mine.”
You are more, and Jesus traded his life for you. So if today you feel that no one cares, no one notices, no one is listening, cling to the truth that you have a heavenly father who knows you and loves you.
Josh Knipple is the pastor of Crucified Ministries and serves locally as a full-time missionary. His heart is outreach, building relationships with anyone that he encounters. He lives in the Johnstown area with his wife Lindsey and their four children.
