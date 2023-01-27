Josh Knipple

Something happened last Wednesday that I can’t get off of my mind.
No, it isn’t something with our children. This was an experience during prayer. I don’t usually write about these moments because they are personal, but this one I believe I am to share.
While joining about 25 others in prayer over our city, I prayed that God would give me a vision.
That is exactly what he did.
First, it was an image of the city of Johnstown, the mountains surrounding it, the rivers flowing through it and the valley in the middle.
The closer I looked, the more I realized that the mountains were like the walls of a stadium and the city was like the Colosseum in the center.
Then, out of the city, a beast arose, a lion on its hind legs with the deepest, darkest roar.
“Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.” – 1 Peter 5:8.
Then he spoke like Scar at the end of “The Lion King,” saying, “I am the one who killed this city,” just as Scar proclaimed, “I am the one who killed Mufasa.”
The beast proudly boasted: “I am the one who brought the destruction, the addiction, the hopelessness, the despair. I am the one who lies and kills, who steals and destroys.”
It was like he was holding his paw over the city, keeping it under his submission.
As I continued watching this scene unfold over what seemed like an eternity, I saw through the darkness and the clouds a true lion arising.
In such splendor and in blinding light, this second lion arose on its hind legs to challenge the first.
With a mighty roar louder than the first, it spoke, saying, “I am the truth. You are but an imposter. This city that you once held captive is now mine.”
With that, the two beasts went to battle, paws flying back and forth at each other, pushing each other over, teeth being exposed, biting at each other.
On and on it went, back and forth, blood being spilled.
In the distance, I started to hear another roar, chanting, screaming, like you would hear at a stadium. Where is that noise now coming from?
I focused my eyes in closer to see that, upon the hillsides, the chanting was coming from the churches rising up. Men and women speaking out their testimonies, singing out their praises to the King of Kings. One word kept repeating over and over. Victory!
And with that the first beast fell.
The one true king, Jesus Christ himself, arose victorious, King of Kings and Lord of Lords.
With that final victory, he took his place upon the throne at the right hand of God.
I have now shared this with a few people in the area. One pastor reminded me of an important fact – in Scripture, the first beast was like a lion, but he was only an imposter. He is the great deceiver.
For too long, he has held our area captive, but it is now time for the church to arise, to join together in prayer.
I believe that is going to be foundational as we see the battles taking place. The greatest place we can be is on our knees, lifting up Jesus’ name.
There’s a second thing about this vision. It is not going to be easy. There will be a time of spiritual warfare as we are seeing, but take heart, because we know who is victorious.
As Scripture tells us, “Every knee will bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Is Lord.”
So as Joshua commands, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go” – Joshua 1:9.
Live and pray from a place of victory.
Lindsey shared this with me last week that I will close with.
We were just talking and there was a calm and peace to her like I hadn’t seen, so I asked what was different?
Her reply: “God has shown me, no matter what I am going through or what I will face, I am and will be victorious.”
What a realization. What a truth. Let’s live from a mindset of victory.
The lions may be at war, but just as Simba returned to reclaim his kingdom, we have a savior who is coming back to take what is his.
Be victorious today.
Josh Knipple is the pastor of Crucified Ministries.
