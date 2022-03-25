Josh Knipple

“Dad, Dad, can we play hide-and-seek?” our 4-year-old Silas screams at the top of his lungs as I get home from work.
“Of course, Bud, let’s do it.”
When he plays hide-and-seek, he does it a little differently than the rest of us might. He wants to be found.
Picture yourself in my shoes as he tells me without fail exactly where he is going to hide.
“Dad, I’m gonna be inside my tree house, OK?” Silas said.
I start to count, “1, 2, 3 ... 20,” and yell, “Ready or not, here I come.” To make it more interesting, I pretend like I can’t find him, looking behind the bushes, under the stairs, in the garage.
In the meantime, he is screaming, “Dad, I’m over here. I’m right in front of you. Stop looking all over when I told you where I would be.”
Do we sometimes picture Jesus working in our lives like a game of hide-and-seek? Like we have to try and find him, wandering from room to room, church to church, searching.
In Luke 17, the Pharisees asked Jesus, “When will the Kingdom of God come?”
More than 2,000 years ago, men and women were already seeking the earthly kingdom, looking for God to set up his reign among them. They were searching for earthly signs. We still do it to this day.
Recently, I have heard people talking about the end times and the return of Jesus more than ever before. Whether their reasoning is natural disasters, persecutions, wars or who knows how many other things, the conversations are out there.
People are searching and convinced that this could be it.
But what if Jesus is responding to us just like He did to the Pharisees?
“You won’t be able to say, ‘Here it is,’ or ‘It’s over there,’ for the Kingdom of God is already among you.” (Luke 17:20-21)
Did you catch that last part?
The Pharisees were looking for an earthly kingdom, and Jesus sarcastically told them they were looking for the wrong thing.
“The kingdom is among you.”
What He was implying and trying to say to them is, “I am right here. I am what you are searching for.”
How many times in life are we looking for God to move, or praying for Him to do something great, and He is answering us with arms waving in the air, “I am right here?”
In our earthly minds, we are looking for God in the five-year plan, the 10-year plan, and He is in the moment. Or how about when we search for him in spiritual places, in churches, among the religious, and He is working right in front of us, in our workplaces, in our homes and in our families?
As we go through the season of Lent and we prepare our hearts for Easter, ask God to show you where He is working. Ask Him to open your eyes to see Him right in front of you. Then join in what He is already doing.
Josh Knipple is the pastor of Crucified Ministries.
