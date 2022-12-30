Josh Knipple

“I wish I had a video of that,” Linds remarked as she laughed so hard she started drooling. “We could be rich.”
In the meantime, I was laying on the floor, groaning in pain, thinking I had broken my tailbone. Not sure you have ever experienced that type of pain, but that was a whole new level. Then she asked me the question, “How was the ride?”
I chimed back, “It was incredible until it stopped.”
You might be wondering what I am talking about. For Christmas, I thought it would be a great gift for the boys to get StairSlides. (If you haven’t seen them, look them up.)
It is exactly as described – four-foot sections of plastic that mount over your stairs, turning your home into a playground.
Perfect, right?
Two weeks ago, they came in and I looked at the box, thought about it for maybe two seconds, and decided to test it.
I ignored all the warnings on the box that said, “Slide at your own risk,” and thought, “What harm can it do?” It’s a kid’s toy, I rationalized.
At the top of the stairs looking down toward the landing, I told Linds that the company tried to sell me the landing pad, but who needs that? She, in turn, decided to put one of our girls’ baby blankets under the bottom.
“Let’s do this.”
It was like a scene from “Home Alone.”
I flew down the stairs way faster than I expected and hit the hardwood floor. Bam! Thud! UGGGHHHHH! I don’t bounce like I used to.
Was it worth it? Absolutely! But I should have listened to the warnings. (By the way, I ordered the landing pad the next morning.) I am now two weeks out from this experience and still struggling at walking.
Anyone have a donut I can use to sit?
As I think back, how many people live that way or have that view on life?
It’s a great ride until it stops.
We think that life is all about the moment. Party it up. Live for me. Forget what Scripture says truth is. How many will perish?
They have heard of church and of Jesus, but always thought they had more time.
They had the mindset that Jesus was a killjoy, even though Scripture clearly speaks of life in Christ as an abundant life (John 10:10).
This life will end. That is a guarantee. You will stand before God. Will that be the moment of reality?
I should have listened. Paid attention to the truth. Hell is not a party, a celebration, a place of joy, and there is no landing pad.
Scripture makes it clear that it is a weeping, a gnashing of teeth, an eternal darkness and a separation from God.
As a believer, this life is only the beginning, a warmup per se to the real thing. Paradise is beyond our mind, our comprehension.
Paul gives us a glimpse in 2 Corinthians 12:2-4, “This boasting will do no good, but I must go on. I will reluctantly tell about visions and revelations from the Lord. I was caught up to the third heaven fourteen years ago. Whether I was in my body or out of my body, I don’t know – only God knows. Yes, only God knows whether I was in my body or outside my body. But I do know that I was caught up to paradise and heard things so astounding that they cannot be expressed in words, things no human is allowed to tell.”
Linds remarked as she laughed so hard she started drooling. Eternity in Christ is not something to be feared, but experienced. It is beyond our comprehension.
I will finish with this thought. I have heard it said before that this life is the only hell the believer will ever experience in light of eternity in heaven. But on the flip side, this life here on Earth is the only heaven the unbeliever will face in view of the eternity of separation.
What will you do with this life? How will you face this reality? It’s a fun ride until it stops.
Josh Knipple is the pastor of Crucified Ministries.
