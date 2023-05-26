Josh Knipple

I woke up early on a recent Saturday to spend time in prayer before the noise in our house of six began. I have learned that once our children and dog are up, good luck.
So here I am sneaking around the house, getting my morning cup of coffee, grabbing my journal and Bible and taking my spot at the island. Success, still quiet on the homefront.
As I sit down to look out over the valley through our side windows expecting to see the sunrise, my disappointment set in. Tons of fog. I could barely see. That was when my honest time began.
“God, this is how I feel my relationship with you has been lately, a fog," I thought. "I try and get time in the morning, but the earlier I get up, the earlier the kids get up. I try and read, but this cold I have keeps causing headaches when I try to focus. It is all just a fog. God I want to see you clearly, not distorted, not as a blur, but clearly.”
As I am writing this in my journal, Silas wakes up and comes over to me.
“See, God, this is exactly what I mean," I said. "I was just wanting a few moments.”
Wouldn’t you know it that God smacked me right upside the head at that moment through my 5-year-old son. He looked at me and said, “Dad, it’s really foggy out there today.” Rolling my eyes at him thinking, “thank you for sharing with me Sherlock.” I replied, “Yeah, I know you can barely see anything.” As I am saying this, he walks right up to the window to prove me wrong. He then replies, “Sure you can Dad, look there is the grass, there are the trees, there is Derek’s house, there goes a car.”
I think he was just going to point out everything he could see. “The only thing you can’t see are the mountains way out there Dad, but everything up close you can,” he said.
I truly believe in that moment God was telling me it is all a matter of perspective.
How many times are we seeking God in the mountains, in the big moments, in the five-year plans, the one-year plan, the summer plans?
Meanwhile, He is trying to point out to us that He is working right in front of us – in our families, in our kids, in His creation. How many miracles are we missing because we are focusing on the wrong things?
Instead of trying to look through the fog, focus on what you can see. Stop trying to control the things you have no control over, and pay attention to what you can.
In that moment, I just grabbed my little man and held him close. “Thank you, buddy,” I said.
He didn’t know what he was saying and how it was impacting me, but God showed up that morning.
“Look here, you who say, 'Today or tomorrow we are going to a certain town and will stay there a year. We will do business there and make a profit.' ”
How do you know what your life will be like tomorrow? Your life is like the morning fog. It’s here a little while, then it’s gone.
God, open my eyes each day to the things that you are doing right in front of me, forgive me when I get so caught up in the moments I have no control over, and allow me to see you through the eyes of my kids.
Josh Knipple is the pastor of Crucified Ministries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.