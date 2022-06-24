Here’s to summer.
A few days ago, if you remember, it was pouring rain all day.
You may wonder why I am writing this, but if you have children, you will soon understand.
First, it started around 11 a.m. or so with the boys. They were whining about why they couldn’t go outside, and then Silas argued with us that if God made the rain, why wouldn’t he just stop it?
Then it led to Eli, angry at us, like we were causing the weather.
By mid-afternoon, the emotions were starting to wear onto the twins. The nonstop wanting to be held in the midst of changing diapers. When it rains, it pours, as the old saying goes.
Somehow it kept figuratively pouring, as our dog started joining in crying to go out, going to the door, seeing the rain only to turn back around, head in the house and cry more to go out.
Around dinner, Linds and I were at our breaking point.
“Happy, happy, joy, joy, summers off with the kids, right?” and this is only the beginning.
Now, I write this because it has given me a new perspective on Noah. Can you imagine 40 days of rain inside a boat with all the children and animals saying, “Has it stopped yet? Can we go outside?”
Anyone else getting stir-crazy?
I promise you there is a point to this.
At the end of the day, God kept reminding us that the children will only be this age for a time, a season. Even in the midst of chaos, learn to find the joys.
Make the memories.
Can you imagine Noah’s kids sharing the memories of the days on the ark with their own children?
Remember when the ark shook at the crack of thunder?
Remember the joy when the dove returned?
It is easy to miss the moments.
Don’t let life’s chaos overshadow what God could be trying to teach you.
When life throws you lemons, make lemonade.
How do you know what your life will be like tomorrow?
“Your life is like the morning fog – it’s here a little while, then it’s gone.”
– James 4:14
Josh Knipple is the pastor of Crucified Ministries.
