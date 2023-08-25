Josh Knipple

Today’s story is very personal. It is about a family member that many of you don’t know exists, unless you have been to our house.
No, I am not talking about a long-lost cousin or a secret family member. I’m talking about Bomber. He is our 115-pound beast of a dog, our protector, companion and man’s best friend.
Lindsey and I purchased him a week after we were married. It was the best $75 we ever spent. He has been there to see all our children grow and has been by their sides, gentle as can be, even as the boys climb all over him and try to ride him like a horse.
Around March or so, we started to notice something was wrong with his breathing, especially at night. What started as a deep snoring started turning into a choking sound, then restlessness, waking himself up multiple times a night. This would then turn into trip after trip to the vets, recording videos of the noises for them to listen to, and still no answers.
Yet, as his “parents,” we knew something was wrong. Finally, this past Monday, we were able to get a CT scan of his head. In anxiousness, we received the call we feared – our beloved dog has cancer in the roof of his mouth and into his sinus cavity, blocking his breathing. There is no time frame of what this means beyond that it is inoperable, and we were told to pay attention to his breathing to make sure he isn’t suffering.
That is when the questions started. The question of “Why?” was repeated time and again through the tears of our children.
Anger was addressed by Silas as he would kick the back of the seat saying, “I don’t want anything to happen to Bomber. Is he going to die? Why does this thing have to happen?”
Even Lindsey and I are still struggling with the reality of what life could look like without our trusted companion. I sit here writing this, fighting back the “dust in my eyes” and feeling numb to the news we received.
Why? That is the question so many of us have asked when things happen in life that don’t seem to make sense. For many, we were taught that you don’t ask. You just have to trust, to never ask, “Why, God?”
In this moment, I believe God is saying, “Ask the questions. Speak what is in your heart. Be honest with Him.”
I may never get all the answers and I may not understand, but I am allowed to ask, and you are allowed to ask. I know we look at the Book of Job, and everything worked out in the end. Yes, that is true, but we see that on this side of eternity, with emotions, he asked the question, “Why?”
I believe there is value in asking, “Why?” It shows that God is a personal God, a relational God, and in asking, it gives God the chance to respond.
Can you imagine being in a relationship in which you don’t say why or ask questions? That would be a dictatorship. But with God, He gives us the ability to ask. We may not always get our answer or always understand, but we can ask.
I promise you whatever question you have, He can answer. There is nothing you will come up with that He says, “Oh, I never thought about that,” or, “You got me on that one.”
If you have questions, ask, ask away. You may just get the response just as Job did at the end of the story. Job, Chapter 42: “I admit I only lived by rumors of you; now I have it all firsthand – from my own eyes and ears.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.