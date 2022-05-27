If you have followed my column at all, you know that I want to be honest and open in my stories.
So here goes.
Call me a bad parent if you want, but until you are in my shoes, hold your judgment. I get my twins mixed up, like totally forget which one is which. Especially at church when everyone wants to know which identical twin I am holding.
There have been moments of complete embarrassment before where someone will ask which baby I have. I may have no clue, but confidently say, “Oh, this is Ellie.”
Then, Lindsey will chime in, “No, it’s not. You have Evie.”
Turning red, I try and make a joke about it or just laugh it off. The reality is though they are identical, and the defining marks on Ellie and Evie are so minimal, most days it is a 50/50 chance on getting it right.
Luckily at this point, they are starting to get their own voices. That has become my saving grace. Their voice has become the distinguishing factor for me to recognize as their dad.
Ellie has more of the grunt to her, and talks way more. Evie is still more our point-and-mumble little girl.
With our boys, it was a little different. They both had very distinct voices to them.
Silas was always the Pterodactyl scream, while Eli was the fake whimper. Their voices are how Lindsey and I know them above all else and what they have going on.
I can be in the kitchen while the kids are in the living room. but if they call out Daddy without even seeing them, I know who is speaking, by their voice.
We can be outside and hear a cry and know if it’s our kid, and also if it is a serious cry or a “I didn’t get my way” type cry.
This week it got me thinking about prayer and how Scripture tells us God knows us by our voice. Jesus describes it as a shepherd knowing his sheep. Read these words in John 10:3-5.
“The gatekeeper opens the gate for him, and the sheep recognize his voice and come to him. He calls his own sheep by name and leads them out. After he has gathered his own flock, he walks ahead of them, and they follow him because they know his voice. They wont follow a stranger; they will run from him because they don’t know his voice.”
And then again in John 10:14.
“I am the good shepherd; I know my own sheep and they know me.”
So there are times when I like to mess with my boys and I will screw up their names on purpose. I will call Eli Silas and Silas I will call Eli. Silas response always cracks me up, “Dad, I no Eli, I Silas.” Then, I will give in and say, “I know bud, I know. You're Eli. I’m just messing with you.”
At this point, he usually just shakes his head look looking at me. I do this all in fun, but how incredible is it to know that God doesn’t screw up our names. He knows us by our voice. When we cry out to him, he hears us, he recognizes us as his chosen.
The second part of this that struck me is that not only does he recognize our voice, it says that we can recognize his voice. My twins are now at the age that they are recognizing me and my wife’s voices.
Let me tell you there is truly no greater joy than to walk in the house, yell Daddy’s home and have our precious 16-month-old girls come waddling as fast as they can to me. It’s not quite a run yet, but they are trying. Why? Because they know my voice.
This knowledge goes both ways. God knows our voice, but we also can recognize his.
We know him and he knows us. So next time you are going through a struggle, a trial, a time of feeling alone, just cry out to him. He hears you, He recognizes your voice. Let his voice be what calms you, saying, “My child I am here. Daddy’s here. I got you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.