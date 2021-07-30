Josh Knipple

For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. – Romans 8:38-39.
I have read this verse many times in my lifetime. I have even spoken time and again about the depth of God’s love and grace for us quoting this verse.
In all honesty, I never truly understood this idea of God’s grace until our first child was born. And, then the second, and then the third and fourth as twins.
Children are a complete game changer.
Think about this verse in the aspect of being a parent. Will there be times our children let Lindsey and I down?
If you are a parent, then you already know the answer. Absolutely.
Will there be times they disappoint us? Again, a simple answer. Without a doubt.
Moments where you just want to scream and pull out the gray hair they have caused you?
Maybe it is already happening as you are trying to get up and moving and they are screaming in the background.
The question to ponder is this. Will we ever stop loving them? (Maybe you need to take a second to think over this). Never!
To understand this idea of grace and love, I’ve had to reexamine the commands of Scripture and why they are there.
This makes me think of when I was a kid.
Did I break the rules then?
Maybe ... My brother did more than I did, right?
Our kids will, too.
Will they blatantly disobey us at times because they think they know better? I think all kids go through that phase at one point or another. Pushing the limits to see what they can get away with.
Speaking of rules and them being broken, let’s talk about that for a second.
In Scripture, there are rules, commands if you will, that many see as God’s way of taking away our fun.
He’s being a stickler, waiting to catch us when we screw up, or just sitting in heaven, as the righteous judge, waiting to cast down some thunder.
What if those commands, though, are truly him wanting what is best for us? What if those commands are there to protect us? Maybe his way of pointing us back toward himself and showing us that we cannot do this life on our own?
What if God’s commands are truly there for our best interest?
I remember thinking to myself as a kid, I knew better than my parents. That their rules were old-fashioned, and did it really matter if I broke a few of those rules? It really isn’t that big of a deal, now is it?
However, as a parent now, I have come to understand those rules of the house are there because I want what’s best for my kids. This was just like what my parents wanted for me. I have, also, come to realize that God’s laws and commands, are there because God desires what is best for me.
Now, am I naive to think that our kids will never break a rule of the house or disobey Lindsey and I. If only it were that simple.
The reality is, they will let us down and disappoint us at times. We may have to sit them down and have multiple talks about certain subjects. In those moments, however, will we ever stop loving them? No, because this is where grace comes in. As well as that verse from so many years ago.
Now I see that verse differently as a parent, helping me to understand the depth of God’s love. I don’t believe there is anything my kids could do that would ever make me stop loving them.
As a child of God, the same is true for us. Will there be moments we let him down or break his commands? I would love to say no, but because of sinful nature it will happen at times. Will God ever stop loving us? According to Paul’s words here, I say an emphatic no.
Take comfort in that. That is grace.
Phillip Yancey says this in What’s So Amazing About Grace, “There is nothing you can do to make God love you more. There is nothing you can do to make God love you less.”
As a child of his, God loves you.
Josh Knipple is the pastor of Crucified Ministries. His heart is outreach, building relationships with anyone that he encounters. He lives in the Johnstown area with his wife Lindsey and their four children.
