Josh Knipple

Here is a million-dollar question: “Have you ever forgotten something?” God asked.
“Yes, of course, I have. You know that. Then show a little grace to your children when they forget something.”
I needed that reminder as my blood pressure was starting to rise with our boys. You see, our dog had been outside crying and I had asked Eli to let him in. At the same time, I had asked Silas to take their dinner plates to the kitchen.
I let it go for a few minutes, and then I got their attention again.
“Eli, Silas,” I said. They both gave me a dreaded blank stare.
“Did I ask you to do something?” I ask.
There were more blank stares as Silas started to squirm, not wanting to look at me.
“Yeah, but I forgot,” Silas said.
Then Eli started to chime in, “I was going to, but then I got distracted,” as he kept looking at the TV and then back at me.
“Did you guys hear me?” I said. “Did you do it? Do you even remember what I asked you to do?”
I am a pretty patient person, but this has become the new ritual in our house – distractions, noise and forgetfulness.
To be honest, I have found myself getting pretty short at times. In my mind, I am thinking it would be easier to do it myself, but is that teaching them anything?
That is when God started to work on my heart. Did you ever notice how it seems that God places Scripture in your life when you need it most, and yet don’t want to hear it?
The very next morning, I was reading in James 1 and praying how to teach the boys responsibility in the home.
Of course these had to be the verses: “But don’t just listen to God’s word. You must do what it says. Otherwise, you are only fooling yourselves. For if you listen to the word and don’t obey, it is like glancing at your face in a mirror. You see yourself, walk away, and forget what you look like. But if you look carefully into the perfect law that sets you free, and if you do what it says and don’t forget what you heard, then God will bless you for doing it.” James 1:22-25
“God, we aren’t talking about me, we’re talking about my children right now,” I said to him.
The truth started to sting in that moment. How many times do I read Scripture, hear a message, get convicted about doing something and then, within 10 minutes, that thought is totally gone from my mind? How many times have I been affected by a sermon, and then by the time I’ve reached the parking lot, I couldn’t even remember the topic?
Howard Hendricks, a longtime professor at Dallas Theological Seminary and speaker for Promise Keepers, says we have the potential of remembering 10% of what we hear, and that is only the potential.
Rick Warren, an American Southern Baptist Evangelical Christian pastor, an author and founder of Saddleback Church, an evangelical Baptist megachurch in Lake Forest, California, says we forget 95% of what we hear after 72 hours.
How many of you can remember what was spoken about in church last week?
I can’t even remember what I ate for breakfast most days, that is if I even remembered to eat anything.
We forget things. That is reality, but God is calling us to live out what we have learned. Just as I want my children to live out what we ask of them, God is calling us to live out his truth.
The greatest way I have learned how to do it is to take action immediately. Do it right away before you have a chance to forget.
If you say you are going to pray for someone, do it right then, before you go on with your day. If God lays someone on your heart to call or reach out to, do it, then so it doesn’t slip your mind.
Second, I have also learned that the more you start to practice doing what God’s word says, it becomes embedded in your heart so you can’t forget it. It just becomes natural. You just start to live it without even thinking about it.
If our children got in the habit of letting the dog in or taking their dishes out, then it becomes second nature. What if we started taking God’s word to heart in such a way that it just becomes alive and active in our everyday life?
Maybe that is how we start living Jesus. Instead of just filling our heads with more knowledge that we will forget, we start seeing God move in our everyday life because we are acting upon it. Then this way of living has a snowball effect.
The more we start seeing God move in our lives, the more we are able to bless others, and the more blessed by God we will truly be.
Josh Knipple is the pastor of Crucified Ministries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.