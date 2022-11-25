Josh Knipple

“The Tale of Two Cities” by Charles Dickens starts with this famous line: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
Two polar opposite statements.
That is what the game hide-and-seek looks like in our house.
Eli wants to find the best hiding spot and Silas wants to be found.
At 6 years old, Eli is pretty good at hiding, even placing himself into spots that I am too big to get into, and I often wonder how he got there, only to stumble upon him.
Silas, on the other hand, will scream after 30 seconds, “Dad, I’m right here.” That is even if he makes it that long.
There have been times when he told his hiding places.
“Bud, it kind of takes away from the game,” I said. But in his mind, that is how he wants to play. He wants to be found.
How many of us picture God like a game of hide-and-seek, where he is off somewhere in the distance and we are continuing to look for him? We see him like Eli, hiding, and we are hoping one day, maybe by chance, we will stumble across him.
Thank God that is not the truth. God desires us to know him, to have a relationship with him and to find him.
Scripture tells us in Jeremiah 29:13 that if we seek him, we will find him. He wants you to know him.
Since the beginning of time, God has set in motion ways to see him, opportunities to encounter him.
Even Romans tells us in these words, “For since the creation of the world, God’s invisible qualities, his eternal power and divine nature have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse.” – Romans 1:20 NIV
So if the truth is that God wants us to find him, then why do so many people miss him?
Thinking about this and the concept of hide-and-seek, I believe the answer lies in the fact that we don’t seek him.
What if in playing hide-and-seek with my kids, instead of going to look, I sat and wondered where they were?
Thirty seconds go by, a minute, then time keeps passing.
Why can’t I find them?
Because I never set out to seek them.
If I don’t pursue them, even when Silas screams, “I am right here,” I will never find them.
Seeking means pursuing.
Seeking means going after.
Seeking means setting aside everything else to find that treasure.
Seeking doesn’t mean one hour a week and hoping that is enough. Seeking doesn’t mean putting the Bible under my pillow like my high school math homework, hoping it will magically make its way into my mind for the test the next day. To seek is to go after.
“If you seek me, you will find me.” – Jeremiah 29:13
“Draw near to me and I will draw near to you.” – James 4:8
As we celebrate Thanksgiving, take a moment and give God praise that he desires you to know him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.