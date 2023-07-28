Josh Knipple

“What was your favorite part of the week?” I asked our four children, my wife and my parents as we finished camping by sitting around a fire one last time.
You could see the wheels turning in all their minds. So many things we had done – biking the battlefields of Gettysburg, taking a train ride through Orbisonia, even going to the fire tower lookout.
I was truly waiting for some off the wall answers as I thought back over the week myself, wondering how I would answer. Eli then took charge and spoke up. With a simple one-word answer, Eli said, “Biking.”
Everyone then joined in talking about all the fun that we had biking, especially Silas who learned how to ride without training wheels. After a few more moments, Silas decided it was his turn to answer in a way only he could.
Silas said, “Getting away from all the hustle and bustle.” His answer kind of made us forget he is a 5-year-old. I asked him where he learned that? “I don’t know, he shrugged, Transformers, maybe.”
I think it was my wife who chimed in at that point and said, “You’re a funny kid, what else will you remember?” He then started looking around like he was searching, and then smiled and said, “Swimming, yeah swimming.” As he said it, our twin girls’ eyes perked up like they finally understood the question, and Elli chimed in, “Beach, beach, beach.” I am honestly still not sure if she was saying it at that time, because she thought we were going to the beach then or if that was her answer, but either way, I’ll take it.
I was all smiles sitting there listening to the kids answer about the week and the memories we made as a family. Then, I responded with my sentimental, teaching answer for them.
“Guys, I loved just being away for a week with you unplugged from everything else – no TV, no phones, no schedule, just us time. That is what meant the most to me.”
My hope and prayer are that somehow little teaching moments like that resonate with them, and they understand how important it is for Mommy and me to spend time with them.
Laying in bed that night, God got my attention, thinking back over those precious few moments.
I thought, “Josh, did you notice it wasn’t the big things? It wasn’t the shiny toys, it wasn’t what you necessarily expected, but the little things, moments you got to spend together.”
As I sit here and write this only two days later, I can’t help but realize how easy it is to fall into the traps this world sets. Our schedules filling back up again, business of life, toys, TV, noise, or as Silas would say, “the hustle and bustle.”
How often do we all fall into the mindset that more is better, busier is better, shinier is better?
My hope and prayer are that my heart would continue to be softened to the simple moments, the moments with just us.
Do you ever think that is what God intended in His creation?
Learning to just enjoy the little things. The sunsets He paints for us every night. The birds chirping as a reminder of how much He cares for us. The lightning bugs that kids everywhere love to just chase. The opportunity to just go and be with Him. I can’t help but wonder if that is why Jesus would often retreat to the mountain side or the shoreline to take in the moments. Being in His presence.
Maybe this is a lesson for me about church. That it isn’t about sound systems, or media, or programs, or even the number of people, but it is about His presence. Getting back to the simple, being in the presence of God.
Matthew 14:23: “After he had dismissed them, he went up on a mountainside by himself to pray. Later that night, he was there alone.”
Proverbs 13:7 MSG: “A pretentious, showy life is an empty life; a plain and simple life is a full life.”
