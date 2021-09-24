Josh Knipple

Did you know that Jesus, in all of his teaching, gave us two statements that we call great?
Can you name them?
First off is what we know as the Great Commandment in Matthew 22:37-39, “Love God, love others,” and the second, known as the Great Commission, is found in Matthew 28:20: “Go into all the world and make disciples.”
If you have grown up in the church, then you have probably memorized this verse, made a T-shirt of it or placed it on a magnet. It may have been a verse that you have heard pastors use as a rally cry for a mission trip.
But if I asked the question now, ‘Have you ever made a disciple?’ what would be your response?
Let me simplify it. Making disciples in its simplest form translates “to have a follower.”
Now, the convicting part. If you are a parent, a grandparent, a neighbor, an aunt or an uncle, then simply put, your hand should be raised when asked that question.
This concept and idea were challenged in my mind completely over this past year.
Because of COVID, I have been spending a lot more time at home with my four children. At first, this frustrated the heck out of me. Linds would get home from work and ask what I was able to get done, and my response would be something like, “Well, I pushed the boys on the swings all day – oh, and changed a bunch of diapers.”
In my mind, I was arguing with God and myself, thinking there were so many more important things to be done – you know, the stuff in life that I thought mattered. I honestly felt like I was disappointing my wife and God.
As the month went on, I started noticing the boys picking up on traits I have, quirks that I do, and becoming more like me.
It was at that moment that God was speaking to me, saying, “This is your priority, your first ministry. These four children are your disciples. They are the ones seeing what you are doing and following after your example.”
I learned quickly that can be an incredible thing, or a completely devastating thing.
It’s incredible to see when we are at church and you see your kids singing along or raising their hands in worship. Or when they are at home and will be the ones to sit down to eat and – by themselves: “God is great, God is good, let us thank Him for this food.”
Something about that brings complete joy, hearing a 3- and 5- year old.
On the flip side, I have also learned that they have picked up my negative habits. When I get stressed, I start to laugh, uncontrollably. It’s just who I am. If Linds would say, "We need to talk," or bring up something serious, I would laugh. It is something I learned from my dad. I hate to say it, but our 3-year-old is now learning that from me.
I put him in time-out or try and talk to him about hitting his brother – he looks at me and starts laughing. In my mind, I am saying, "Where did you learn that?" then Linds will just look at me and go, “That is all you right there.”
In today’s culture, it is easy to use the phrase, “Do as I say, not as I do.” That doesn’t work with kids. They do what you do as the parent.
Here is what I really want to focus on today. 1 Corinthians 11:1 says this: “Follow me as I follow Christ.” This has become the new theme verse in our home.
Learning and knowing that our kids are following our example, we’d better be living the second half of that verse and following Christ ourselves.
It is one thing to tell your kids to read the Bible. It is being an example and something memorable to allow them to see you doing it daily.
The same is true with prayer. There is power in your kids seeing you hit your knees, lifting them up before the Lord.
Another example would be going to church. Is it a priority in your home? What are you teaching?
We have to get past the point and thought that “I just want to be my kid’s friend.” Let me very blunt. Your kid doesn’t need more friends. They have 1,000 imaginary ones on social media telling them how to live.
They need a parent to lead them, to guide them. They are watching you, following your example. Are you leading them off a cliff? Or are you following Jesus yourself?
Let your life be one that boldly can proclaim, “Follow me as I follow Christ.”
Luckily, for me, I was blessed with two Godly parents who are incredible examples. I can only pray that Linds and I are the examples they have been.
