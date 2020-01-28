Bishop Guilfoyle Athletics will present its Leap Year Concert featuring “The Voice” finalist Josh Gallagher at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29 at the Mishler Theatre, 1208 12th Ave., Altoona.
Strings Radio will open on Feb. 28 and Felix and the Hurricanes will open Feb. 29.
Tickets are $25 plus fees, and are available at the box office or by calling 814-944-9434.
Proceeds will benefit athletic teams at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School.
