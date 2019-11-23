Josh Gallagher returns to CMT’s “12 Pack Countdown” with a music video for “Boots Like Mine.”
A tribute to American heroes in all forms, the “Boots Like Mine” video was filmed in Gallagher’s hometown of Cresson.
“I’ve written a lot of songs for myself, but this one is for all of you,” the singer said in a news release. “This song is dedicated to the blue-collar, die-hard fans that break their backs seven days a week and still spend their paychecks on music.
“Because of them, I get to do what I do,” he said. “Above all, this song salutes the men and women who lay their lives on the line every day, so that every single person in this country can do what they do.”
The song comes on the heels of a successful six-song EP.
“Boots Like Mine” features a blue-collar country sound with relatable lyrics, including a “salute to the shoes that paved a hard road through the dust, the mud, the blood - the ones who paid the price for boots like mine.”
Voting results air each Friday on CMT Music. Visit www.JGmusic.net for more information, and vote on CMT Music’s “12 Pack Countdown.”
