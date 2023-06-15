JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cresson native and country artist Josh Gallagher can add songwriter to his musical resume.
The “The Voice” finalist had songs he co-wrote for country artists – "Product Of" for Lewis Brice, featuring Lee Brice, and "The Farmer" for Adam Warner – recently released, and they're available on digital music platforms.
"It's a really good feeling," the Nashville resident said. "I really do get a lot of enjoyment seeing other artists sing the songs that I've had a part in creating."
He said Lewis Brice's single is the title track of his forthcoming album.
"He took it in to his producer and put it in front of his brother (Lee Brice), and his brother fell in love with it and asked if he could jump on it and sing it with him as a feature," Gallagher said. "That's my first big artist cut with Lee Brice, so that's pretty cool."
Lee Brice is set to perform Aug. 18 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Gallagher said "The Farmer" was written at a writers retreat with Warner and a few of their friends.
"If you're there with the artist they can guide you on what they need, so that's what Adam did, and he said he wanted a farmer song because that's what his family does," he said.
Gallagher said "Product Of" was penned during a writing day with Lewis Brice and other songwriters.
"We came in and Lewis told us what he needed and what he was looking for, and being that he's an artist we were able to write to him a little bit more," he said. "'Product Of' came up, and Lewis fell in love with it."
Gallagher said when he first heard "Product Of" he teared up.
"I got emotional about it," he said. "I've been in Nashville almost 10 years, and this town beats you up, it builds you up a bit and then tears you down and it really tests you to see if you have the fortitude to move forward and keep doing this. Finally hearing a major artist's cut of a song that I wrote and hear their voices on it is incredible. Hopefully, as this continues it'll be another launching pad for me and my career."
Gallagher said he's gravitating more toward the songwriting side of the music business.
"I think it's safe to say I love the songwriting side more than the artistry side," he said. "I still want to do the artist side and I'm going to release music through the rest of the year, but I think my focus has shifted to the songwriting side because I love seeing other people sing songs that I write, and it gives you a little bit more credibility as a songwriter."
Gallagher recently released his single "Human," which is the second single leading up to his debut album.
"It's a song about not dwelling on what has happened in the past, it's about forgiveness and knowing that people aren't perfect and that's OK," he said.
Gallagher said he's planning on releasing three more singles prior to the release of his first full-length album toward the end of the year.
"Every song that's going to be on the record is done," he said. "I've put out EPs between one and seven songs and they've done great, but I haven't yet in my career put out a full-length record. That's a goal I want to cross off the list."
In addition, Gallagher will be back in the area Aug. 5 when he headlines the Hoo Dang event at Carrolltown Park.
"It'll be an acoustic trio with a drummer and bass player," he said. "I'm excited for it because we haven't played back home in a longtime. The hometown support is awesome, and they're the ones who got me the whole way through 'The Voice' and into the finale. They're the people who have supported me the most."
