It’s the two things that no parent ever wants to hear mentioned in the same sentence: “Your child’s school” and “school shooter.”
Luckily, in the recent case involving two teens at Westmont Hilltop High School, reports from a vigilant student and parent led to swift action by school officials and law enforcement that prevented what could have been the 230th American school shooting in 2021.
This barely-averted tragedy is a warning that we cannot ignore. The facts in this case so far make one thing clear: We must strengthen our gun safety laws in Pennsylvania.
We came dangerously close to Johnstown joining a rapidly-growing club that no one wants to belong to – a collection of communities traumatized by inhumane acts of violence, burdened by the unimaginable grief of burying children, and shaken by the realization that gun violence can strike anywhere.
Improving our firearm laws is the only way to make it harder for a person in crisis – especially a young person – to obtain a deadly weapon and plot a school shooting or commit any other act of violence.
Sadly, not every school community will be as lucky and proactive as Westmont Hilltop, so the best way to keep our students safe is to prevent guns from getting into the wrong hands in the first place. Once a shooter is armed and ready to attack, it can be difficult to prevent bloodshed – as we saw just recently in the school shootings in Oxford, Michigan, and even in Parkland, Florida.
And this warning provides numerous lessons for how the General Assembly could act today in Harrisburg to help prevent the next potential massacre.
Reports indicate that the four AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles that law enforcement seized from the troubled young man were “ghost guns.” These are kits that can be assembled at home into fully-functioning firearms in as little as 30 minutes. Except, they’re not regulated like normal firearms.
Ghost gun kits do not require a background check to purchase, and they do not have serial numbers – making them impossible to track and trace.
This makes them an ideal weapon for someone looking to evade law enforcement, including minors who legally cannot purchase firearms.
The threat posed by ghost guns is rising as these weapons spread across the country. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) reports that in 2016, only 1,750 ghost guns were recovered by law enforcement at crime scenes. Just four years later in 2020, that number had ballooned to 8,712.
While the federal government is considering a proposed regulation to treat ghost guns like the firearms they are, Harrisburg shouldn’t wait. Senate Bill 414 would immediately make Pennsylvania safer for the long-term.
It’s also worth pointing out that the arsenal this young man amassed consisted entirely of long guns. More importantly: the sale or transfer of long guns does not require a background check.
This gap in state law makes it much easier for a would-be mass shooter to obtain the weapon of choice for school shootings, such as a military- style assault rifle. There is a large body of academic research that clearly shows how background checks reduce gun violence and illegal firearm trafficking, including a 2019 analysis by scholars with the Rockefeller Institute, a 2013 Harvard study, and a 2009 Johns Hopkins study.
We can close this gap in state law by enacting Senate Bill 88/House Bill 235 and instituting universal background checks in Pennsylvania.
Those opposed to common- sense gun safety reform will likely point out that this young man was under 18 and already prohibited under state law from purchasing or possessing a firearm, so therefore more laws won’t help.
This over-simplistic analysis fails to recognize this self-evident fact: Each time we close off an avenue for someone who wants to hurt others to obtain a firearm, we make it that much harder to commit an act of violence, which makes the community safer and saves lives.
Finally, amid reports that the Westmont Hilltop plans to “double down” on the police presence at the school – I must caution officials and the community against pursuing knee-jerk policies that only create an illusion of safety and may likely have unintended consequences.
Two decades after Columbine, the evidence is inconclusive that “hardening” school security is effective. On the contrary, making our schools feel more like prisons, with a strong law enforcement presence, metal detectors and other surveillance, has been shown to diminish students’ academic performance and make schools feel unwelcoming.
We saw just recently in Oxford, Michigan, how these school security protocols can be limited in effectiveness.
The superintendent of a nearby Michigan school district said, “It sounds like Oxford did everything right,” and that the deadly shooting in which four students died and eight others including a teacher were shot, was “a sober realization that the steps we take to mitigate damage don’t stop all the damage.”
And of course, we all remember how the School Resource Officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, failed to intervene in the 2018 shooting that killed 17 and injured 17 others.
The best way to make our schools and communities safer is to address the systemic issue at the root of the problem – the widespread, easy availability of deadly firearms.
I urge the Johnstown community and its state lawmakers to support the above legislation so that we can all enjoy a safer Pennsylvania and work toward a commonwealth that is free from gun violence.
All of these policies are consistent with the Constitution and respect responsible gun ownership.
Will they stop every shooting? Of course not. But evidence shows that they will save some lives. and isn’t that worth it?
Josh Fleitman is the Western Pennsylvania manager for CeaseFirePA, the commonwealth’s gun violence prevention advocacy organization.
