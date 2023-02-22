JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The City of Johnstown’s proposed project to modernize and beautify four important central business district transportation assets, using federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant money, is entering a new phase.
For the first time, personnel from Michael Baker International, the company selected to conduct the necessary historic and environmental studies, met with local elected officials and representatives from their offices on Wednesday.
They also visited the sites that will be involved in the work – the Johnstown Train Station, Johnstown Inclined Plane, Cambria County Transit Authority’s Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center and Johnstown’s Main Street corridor.
The three grant recipients – Johnstown, Cambria County Transit Authority (CamTran) and the Johnstown Area Heritage Association – divided the cost of paying Michael Baker $218,000, according to city officials who spoke during a press conference after the activities on Wednesday.
The company is expected to need six months to a year to make sure the work will be in compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act and National Environmental Policy Act. Only after those clearances are approved can the $24.4 million in U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant money be spent.
“We still do not have access to these funds,” Johnstown Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said. “Until we complete these environmental and historical phases, which are looking like they’ll go into 2024, we won’t have access to those funds. People who are concerned or interested in regards to the progress of things, things are moving along, everything is on schedule as well as they can be.
“But, once again, we’re just working through the federal system right now with the goal of accessing those funds in 2024.”
The RAISE grant was awarded back in November 2021.
“Large-scale federal projects don’t come without their share of red tape and bureaucracy,” City Manager Ethan Imhoff said. “That takes some time to work through. We’re excited to finally be at this point and start working through these clearances, so we can get to the RAISE dollars and get the projects designed, and spend the money, and (get) shovels in the ground and get these projects constructed.”
The proposed work will take place in what has been described as the Iron to Arts Corridor in downtown.
More than $11 million will be spent on the train station that is owned by JAHA. RAISE dollars will be used to make up for what JAHA President and CEO Richard Burkert described as “decades of almost no maintenance on that building” that officials want to become a modern transportation and tourism hub.
CamTran received approximately $880,000 for repairs to the Inclined Plane. The organization also got $3.6 million for upgrades to the transit center on Main Street that Rose Lucey-Noll, the agency’s executive director, hopes will play a role in the “reimagining of that end of town.”
Johnstown City Council is expected to vote next month on the hiring of a design team for the Main Street corridor project that will include fixing sidewalks, beautifying Central Park and making other upgrades.
The city is coupling more than $8 million in RAISE money with $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds provided for COVID-19 pandemic relief and $1 million from a redevelopment capital assistance grant, bringing the total cost for the Main Street corridor work to over $17 million.
