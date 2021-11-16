EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown woman entered a plea in Cambria County court for her involvement in a 2020 homicide.
Gabrielle Hudson, 26, entered a guilty plea to murder of the third degree on Nov. 10 before Judge David J. Tulowitzki.
Hudson, was charged last year in connection with the death of Nefertiti Mitchell, 29, from the city’s Oakhurst Homes, according to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer at the time of the incident.
According to a criminal complaint, a dispute broke out between the two women on Oct. 16 in the 300 block of Daniel Street when Hudson allegedly pulled a pink and black firearm and fired once, striking Mitchell.
Mitchell was later pronounced dead an hour and a half later in a Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center operating room.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Mitchell died due to “massive” blood loss as a result of a gunshot to the abdomen. He ruled the death a homicide.
