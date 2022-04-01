JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Ukrainian heritage of Johnstown is being celebrated at the Cambria County Library.
An exhibition of heirlooms, photos, documents, clothing and artwork is on display through May on the third floor of the library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, to highlight the rich culture of Ukraine.
Reference librarian Joyce Homan said she has Ukrainian ancestry with family there, and when the war broke out, she felt the display would help people connect to their history.
“The Johnstown community has so many Ukrainian-Rusyn people and of all eastern European ethnicities, and I thought this would touch them deeply,” she said. “I wanted to create some awareness, let people know what the history is here in Johnstown and that they are connected to something bigger. I think there are a lot of people who don’t even know they might still have family there.”
Homan said she put a call out on Facebook asking for Ukrainian artifacts to be featured in the display.
“The outpouring was amazing and people started bringing in things,” she said. “We have 20 to 30 pieces along with some that didn’t fit into the exhibit, so if someone wants to see those I’m happy to bring them out and show people.”
The exhibit includes a mix of local history, social clubs, fraternal organizations and churches, along with Ukrainian art such as pysanky eggs, pottery and embroidery. There also are clothing and glassware from Ukraine.
In addition, the display has a binder full of Carpathian Mountains immigrants who came to the Johnstown area, along with naturalization paperwork, that people are welcome to peruse through and research for family history.
“It worked out so well with people bringing all these different elements to it,” Homan said.
She said the exhibit serves as a way to keep history alive.
“We’re a global society, and we’re finding out every day about things that are happening on the ground, but sometimes the history gets lost, so I feel like to showcase that history and to remind people of the line and connection between what’s happening today and what happened in the past is very important to understand,” Homan said.
Those interested in learning more about Ukrainian genealogy can email Homan at homanj@cclsys.org. The exhibit can be viewed during library hours. For more information, call 814-536-5131.
