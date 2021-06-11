Entertainment will soon be coming back to the State Theater in downtown Johnstown.
The venue will host movies and plays, beginning in the late summer and early fall.
State Theater, located inside Conemaugh Health System’s Lee Campus on Main Street, sat vacant last year due to the pandemic. Before that, a 2019 pilot movie series put on by the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership was the first time the theater was used for showing films in about a half-century.
The new events will be put on by the recently formed Johns-town State Theater Foundation, which consists of downtown business owners, residents of the central business district and representatives from the entertainment community.
“Our goal is to get people back into the doors,” said Eric Reighard, whose Johnstown State Theater LLC operates the venue. “We believe people are really hungry for the opportunity to get back out and enjoy those types of things, and the State Theater, being a popular venue and a historic venue, is definitely one of those places that people are excited to come back to.”
Opened in 1926, the theater can host events, but is in need of modern upgrades.
Phase one of renovation is expected to include improvements to the front entrance and seating, along with general rehab to “get it usable,” according to Johnstown State Theater Foundation Chairman Jeremy Shearer, co-owner of Stone Bridge Brewing.
The long-term goal is to create an entertainment complex with the theater, a performing arts center and 1920s-style speakeasy, along with Airbnb rentals.
“Our hope there is to have a full entertainment complex venue there,” Shearer said. “Obviously, we want to preserve that space, just because of the historical significance and fact that it’s one of the few remaining theaters in town.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.