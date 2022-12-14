JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown native Peter Calaboyias was well-known as a talented artist who worked in many media, including paint and sculpture.
To his daughter, Dianna Wyrick, her father was a man who laughed a lot and held the values of family, faith and heritage above all else.
“He had a life that was multifaceted and is someone we’ll certainly miss,” Wyrick said.
Calaboyias died Nov. 27 at the age of 82. He was the son of immigrants and was born on the Greek island of Ikaria, where he also spent part of his later years.
Wyrick described her father as a man with “a whole life of art.”
“Some of my earliest memories with him are being out in his studio with him,” she said. “When he was working, we were always around and participating as well.”
But he was more than an artist. Wyrick said Calaboyias was a proud Greek man whose heritage permeated a lot of what he did, and his Christian faith was just as strong – values that were passed down to him by his parents and that he passed down himself.
One of Wyrick’s last memories of her dad is from Thanksgiving. He was approaching the end of his life, and hadn’t been out of the house since August, but his family made sure he was there for the holiday. Wyrick remembers him speaking Greek with her cousins, belly-laughing all day and beaming because he was around family.
“We’ll all be thankful for that – always,” Wyrick said.
Calaboyias is well-known for his sculpture “Tribute,” which is installed at the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as “Silver Grid Wall,” which used to stand at Pittsburgh International Airport.
“Peter’s every waking minute, you could always see him thinking, always looking around, imagining and creating in his mind,” his sister Mary Calaboyias Raich said.
In “Visions of the Aegean,” a traveling exhibition organized by the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, it’s noted that the artist had “absolute control of his matter, be it bronze, steel, marble, aluminum, copper or brass.”
“His material seems to flow with ease and impetus through his creativity to produce coherent expressive and powerful images, like his polished Aegean Waves series of bronzes that so convincingly conveyed the light and the incessant movement of Homer’s ‘wine-dark sea,’ ” Vorres Museum Foundation President Ian Vorres said in the “Visions” catalogue.
“Further, Calaboyias creates with equal ease both monumental and miniature sculpture in any material he chooses. With its deep roots in classicism, symbolism and abstractism, Calaboyias’ work imbues new breath and meaning into movements that some critics claim are antiquated and moribund.”
Calaboyias Raich said it’s obvious how her brother’s environment influenced his works, especially his time spent as a child refugee during World War II in the Congo, Africa, after visiting family on Ikaria. He, his mother and siblings were trapped abroad for years until they could make it back to the U.S.
When he was in Johnstown, Calaboyias Raich said, there were a lot of dark browns, blacks and grays in his pieces, but when he spent part of the remainder of his life on Ikaria, there were more blues, yellows and brighter tones.
She’s eight years younger than Calaboyias, but said she knew he was always trying to improve himself and acted as a role model for her and her sister.
The family initially lived in Ohio before moving to Brownstown for a short time, then to the Kernville section of Johnstown. They attended St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church on Somerset Street and owned and operated the Franklin Lunch on Franklin Street.
Calaboyias Raich said her brother went through the Greater Johnstown school system and always excelled at art, which was encouraged by his teachers. She remembers he had a fondness for horses at a young age and wanted to become an art teacher.
According to the U.S. Department of State’s Art in Embassies program, Calaboyias held a bachelor of science degree from Penn State University, a master of education degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and he completed additional studies at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh.
After school, he lived in Pittsburgh, where he taught at the city schools and other institutions while creating and collecting art as well.
His sister said his home is comparable to a museum, with pieces of his life’s collection curated throughout.
Calaboyais’ longtime friend and owner of the now-closed Watchmaker’s Diamonds and Jewelry, Dennis Petimezas, agreed.
“There’s artwork on the walls. There’s artwork on the floor. There’s artwork outside, and it all chronicles his life,” he said.
The pair had been friends since 1974, when Petimezas moved to town and was adopted into the Calaboyias family and the local Greek community.
“They took me in as a wayward Greek boy from the south,” he joked.
Petimezas remembers his friend as a generous individual who loved life and was zany, funny and an inspiration to all who knew him.
“There was always something about Pete that people were drawn to,” he said. “It was like a magnetic personality.”
Calaboyias helped Petimezas with custom jewelry on occasion and the pair traveled together.
“I’m going to miss him because it’s hard not to think about him,” Petimezas said.
He has a painting that Calaboyias gifted him of Icarus in a prominent place in his home, which he sees every day and thinks back fondly on his friend.
Rosemary Pawlowski, who knew Calaboyias through her work at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and Bottle Works, said Calaboyias’ art “was so monumental” and dynamic, adding that there was a lot of movement in his pieces.
It wasn’t just himself he was always trying to improve. It was his hometown, too – some of his paintings and a sculpture are on display in the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown.
Pawlowski said he was “constantly trying to think of ways Johnstown could benefit from his expertise” – looking to bring revenue and tourism to the area.
“Johnstown was always special for him,” she said. “I admire that about him.”
Within the months before his passing, Pawlowski had been in contact with the city native, working to acquire one of his sculptures for display at Gallery on Gazebo, at which she is the director.
“Really, he died young – I’m sorry that we lost him,” Pawlowski said.
