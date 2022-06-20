JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than a week of Juneteenth holiday celebrations in downtown Johnstown culminated Sunday with a praise and worship service in Central Park, followed by a fashion show that put the city’s youth in the spotlight.
The park was again full for the conclusion of Johnstown’s nine-day celebration of the national holiday celebrating the abolition of slavery in the U.S.
Each day through Sunday drew strong attendance that impressed Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, whose work on Sunday included playing the drums during the worship service.
“Every day, it’s been steady and consistent turnout,” he said. “People have been coming early and stayed until the end. This whole thing is like a great family reunion for the city of Johnstown. People are hugging, talking, laughing, showing true respect for each other, and that’s what Juneteenth represents.”
Among the attendees Sunday were Kenny Shultz and his wife Tawnya, who moved to Johnstown’s West End from Oklahoma in January. The couple wanted a place in the mountains to retire, he said. They haven’t found a church here yet; they’ve been watching services on TV. But on Sunday, Shultz was raising his hands in praise while sitting at the fountain in Central Park.
“We didn’t know this was happening today,” he said. “I just said, ‘Let’s go downtown.’ I wanted to see if something was going on. God led us here.”
The praise was led by a choir assembled for the first time from 13 churches in Johnstown. Choir member James Bush said singing for the service was more uplifting than he could describe.
“It’s beyond words,” he said.
Aletha Jones’ great-great-grandchildren Alijah Lewis, 3, and April Lewis, 2, clapped their hands and hopped to the choir’s music.
“It’s a beautiful day,” Jones said. “Over the course of COVID, you don’t get a chance to fellowship. This is a beautiful day to celebrate and to be here worshipping the Lord in the park.”
Presiding over the service was the Rev. Toni White, of Christ Centered Community Church in Johnstown’s Kernville section.
The sense of community continued later with a 4 p.m. fashion show that showcased design talents of several businesses in Johnstown. The show was coordinated by Mercedes Barnette, owner of MSB Designs and Dreams clothing.
“Today, my show brings out the beauty of Black in the next generation – Black art, hair, fashion, beauty,” she said.
Barnette pulled the show together in collaboration with the nonprofit Love Our City 814, the Greater Johnstown YWCA’s sewing class, AJ’s Flyest Boutique and Brenda Scott’s Timeless Boutique.
Danielle Lloyd’s 11-year-old daughter, Ki-monie, was among the dozens of children who modeled for the show.
“It’s a wonderful experience for her – she’s a little nervous,” she said. “To see the support from everybody here today is great. It’s a good feeling, a sense of community.”
Planted along the park’s walks used by the models were photos of more than 80 Black war veterans from Johnstown who fought in conflicts from the Civil War through World War II.
On Saturday in the park, U.S. Army Maj. Bruce Jordan, of Johnstown, saluted war veterans of color with a Juneteenth speech that moved listeners at Johnstown’s Central Park and taught them things they might not have known about the work of Black service members.
He directed the crowd’s attention to a three-story building at the corner of Locust Street and Gazebo Park. The building, with relief sculptures of cannons and rifles on its exterior, was a meeting place built by the local chapter of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union Civil War veterans.
Johnstown’s post, the Emory Fisher Post No. 30, was named after Emory Fisher.
“He was a second lieutenant from Company D, United States Colored Troops,” Jordan said. “He was killed in 1864 in Petersburg, Va. He was a Black man, and he was also a Johnstown resident, and that building is named after him.”
The listeners cheered. Many were unaware of that history.
Juneteenth commemorates an important event related to the Civil War. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863, it hadn’t been fully recognized until 1865, after the war had been settled, Jordan said.
“Texas was a territory that did not instantly recognize the Treaty at Appomattox on April 9, 1865,” Jordan said, “so they remained enslaved until Gen. Gordon Granger arrived two months later – June 19, 1865. That’s the reason we celebrate this day.”
After Jordan’s speech, Johnstown’s Juneteenth celebration organizers offered certificates to war veterans in attendance.
Vietnam War veteran Herman Fisher, born and raised in Johnstown, was in town visiting family for the weekend.
“This is a great festival they put on here for people of Johnstown to show how many people of color served the nation,” he said.
The festivities on Saturday also included a parade that ran through downtown. Chardonnay Allen and her 2-year-old cousin, Javier Smith, marched with Christ Centered Community Church.
“It’s a good event,” she said. “I was happy to be part of it and off work today.”
