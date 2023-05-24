JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The two-year shutdown of Johnstown’s Inclined Plane will stretch to three years, CamTran announced Wednesday.
The 132-year-old funicular has been closed since December 2020 while undergoing a major overhaul. Issues with designing and manufacturing components for the obsolete technology have led to ongoing delays in the work, CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll told the Cambria County Transit Authority on Wednesday.
The railway was originally scheduled to reopen this year, in time for the summer tourist season.
“We are stuck in a situation,” Lucey-Noll said during the meeting. “We will reopen in the spring of 2024.”
Eight large pulley-like components that guide the Inclined Plane’s drive cables have been the main culprits leading to the delays. Lucey-Noll said six of the sheave wheels are in but the last two – the safety wheels have still not arrived. Each steel wheel had to be individually designed, cast and assembled for the project.
The latest estimate pushed the reopening date to November.
“That’s if everything goes just right,” Lucey-Noll said, explaining that at least three government inspections of the railway are required, each of which can take a week or more. In addition, personnel have to be trained to operate the popular attraction.
“We are very disappointed,” she said. “We know this is very important to everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.