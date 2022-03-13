JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Light has been brought back to Johnstown’s St. Columba church building as a performing arts venue.
About 100 people attended the “Waking Columba” show Saturday evening at the 306 Broad St. venue, which is in the midst of a multi-million dollar renovation to become a full-fledged performing arts attraction in Johnstown.
The event marked the first time the building’s seats were filled since 2009, when it was last open as a church.
The theater in development preserves the architecture and artwork of its history as an Irish-Catholic parish built in Johnstown’s Cambria City section during the early 1900s.
Saturday’s lineup started at 7 p.m. with Band of Brothers Theatre Company, followed by music, poetry, dance, comedy and theater performances saluting the venue’s history.
The evening started with a symbolic procession involving all attendees who purchased tickets. Holding LED candles, attendees were led to their seats by bagpiper Neil Brett, a member of Johnstown’s chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
The Hibernians, an Irish Catholic charitable group, are helping transition the old church to a full-functioning arts space.
“As we prepared over the past week for the show, a woman who was baptized here, had her First Holy Communion here and was married here said, ‘It feels like I’m home,’ ” Brett said.
St. Columba is no longer a church, but performances held there Saturday may have still offered people a sort of spiritual experience through the ground-shaking sound of an Irish a cappella step dance, the light rhythm of a fiddle and laughter at a set of well-written jokes.
And from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the theatre, the Ancient Order of Hibernians co-hosted an Irish brunch catered by Green Gables Restaurant. More than 120 people visited for eggs, sausage links, mushrooms, beans and potatoes, plus Irish coffee, mimosas and stouts.
All proceeds from the brunch were donated to the ongoing renovation of the building.
The theater is owned by 1901 Church Inc., a nonprofit taking on an $8 million renovation to further develop the venue. The group’s executive director, Dave Hurst, said the theater space is still rough and needs a lot of work.
“This is a very unique venture,” he said. “It is the only dedicated theater for dramatic arts that is capable of operating all year round. I’m grateful we made it to this point. In the future, what we will do is cover operating costs and offer the venue at no charge to theater companies for workshops and rehearsals.”
Mady Oliver, 20, who was home Saturday for spring break from the University of Pittsburgh, said she was impressed by the venue. Oliver is pursuing a minor degree in theater arts. She said the venue is the type she searches out for entertainment.
“I go see the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra or local high school plays, but I’ve always struggled to find things like this when I come home from school,” she said.
During intermission, light refreshments and alcohol were served. Andy Stephenson, 37, of Johnstown, looked around the venue.
“There’s a lot of potential with the arts here and getting different generations involved in the area,” he said. “I think momentum can build off this.”
Melanie Archangelo, of Mundy’s Corner, attended the brunch on Sunday and the entertainment on Saturday.
“It’s phenomenal,” she said. “I want to support what they are doing here – making this a theater. Johnstown needs it.”
