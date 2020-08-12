The City of Johnstown’s core service fund finished in the black for the fourth consecutive year in 2019.
Revenues exceeded expenses by $1,314,281, according to an annual audit report delivered by Wessel & Co. during a regular Johnstown City Council meeting on Wednesday.
The total included a $1,120,671 reality transfer tax from Duke LifePoint. Even without that one-time source, the city was $193,610 to the good in a normalized adjustment, following up positive amounts of $86,816 in 2016, $865,058 in 2017 and $225,452 in 2018.
“I’ve been working with the city, probably going on close to 20 years, and I’ve never seen a time where they had four straight years in the black in revenues covering the expenses,” Wessel & Co. President and CEO Joel Valentine said.
Johnstown had a fund balance of $2,903,759 at the end of last year compared to a deficit of $3,874,780 in 2015.
“Everything seems to be really going in the right direction,” Valentine said.
The years in the black have come as Johnstown works to exit from Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities by Oct. 28, 2021, unless an extension is granted.
“The city is positioning itself to leave Act 47,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “But we’re doing it on our own terms. We’re looking at when it is most beneficial financially to the city for the long-term of this. We do have the opportunity for an extension if we so choose. … If we were going to continue it, it would because on a positive note, not a negative note. It would bring additional funds to the city, so council is looking at that very closely.”
Johnstown’s Act 47 team, led by Coordinator Deborah Grass, issued a statement about the audit:
“For over a decade, the City experienced substantial structural deficits each year that resulted in larger and larger deficits. These deficits crippled the City’s ability to maintain adequate staffing levels and invest in critical infrastructure needs. Beginning in 2016, the City restructured their debt and made a commitment to adopt conservative and reasonable balanced budgets. By making some difficult decisions, the City has been able to enhance revenue and engage in continuous cost containment. As a result, the City has been able to create cash reserves and to begin to address capital projects such as roads, blight elimination, buildings, and parks.”
During the meeting, Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, the Rev. Sylvia King, Michael Capriotti, Dave Vitovich and Charles Arnone approved the outline for a capital plan to make enhancements to the city over the next five fiscal years.
Finance Director Robert Ritter said about $4.6 million in capital work will be scheduled for the first year.
The plan, over time, will include more than $1 million for turf, lights and a video scoreboard at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, along with upgrades to the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center and street and sidewalk improvements in the central business district.
The projects are connected to money from the pending sell of the city’s sewer collection system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority. Funds from the transaction will be used to pay down pension obligations, which will then free up general fund money for other needs. Grants could also be secured.
Interim City Manager John Trant Jr. explained that the outline is to “spend some significant monies up front in the first couple years and then taper off to a level of consistent spending over a multi-year plan.”
