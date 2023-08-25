JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Denmark-based technology company is set to open a robotics assembly facility in Johnstown in September. UXV Technologies is planning to hire 15 local people.
Johnstown Area Regional Industries President and CEO Linda Thomson said she sees further potential for Danish companies to grow in Johnstown.
And that’s largely thanks to an immigrant from Denmark to Johnstown, Jesper Nielsen, who has a passion for economic development.
Nielsen had no direct connections to Danish tech companies, but he made a phone call eight years ago to a refrigerator salesman back home in Denmark, who put him in touch with a guy he played cards with. That person, the salesman said, just may be able to help Nielsen get the word out about Johnstown.
That call led Nielsen to a 45-minute scheduled meeting with the CEO of the Center for Defence, Space & Security – or CenSec, for short.
CenSec is a coalition of companies in Denmark involved in the defense, homeland security, aerospace and transportation industries.
After setting a meeting with CenSec, Nielsen contacted Thomson at JARI, a nonprofit economic development organization for businesses and communities in Somerset and Cambria counties.
Over the years, CenSec President Klaus Bolving has participated in the defense industry expo Showcase for Commerce in Johnstown and has formed a partnership with JARI and Thomson.
CenSec has become a regular group in attendance for the Showcase.
The contingent from Denmark has grown each year.
In 2022, the Danish deputy ambassador and the deputy secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development signed an agreement to collaborate on energy and defense initiatives at the Showcase for Commerce press conference.
That same year, CenSec and JARI signed an international cooperation agreement to advance shared interests in pursuit of international opportunities for companies and emerging businesses.
“Jesper made the introduction to CenSec through a family friend and was on the initial call between Klaus and me,” Thomson said.
“He also attended the first Danish Defence Conference with me in Aalborg, Denmark.
“Since then, Jesper and his wife, Amy, have co-hosted and assisted with Danes’ travel to Johnstown over the years. They are part of our team.”
Nielsen, 41, initially visited Johnstown more than 20 years ago as an exchange student for a year.
Although he returned to Denmark after that year, he subsequently returned to marry his wife, Amy Croyle, of Somerset County. The couple worked to put each other through college at Pitt-Johnstown, and together they opened Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates in 2013 – a provider of mental and behavioral health services, wellness services and a variety of services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Their company has grown to employ more than 100 people, and it provides services not only in Cambria and Somerset counties, but also throughout western Pennsylvania.
Nielsen became motivated to further bolster Johnstown’s economy after attending a 2015 economic development meeting hosted at Pitt-Johnstown.
Nielsen was frustrated by a depressing discussion of economic development projects that had fallen through for the town, which was still reeling from the 1977 Johnstown Flood and subsequent loss of its steel industry.
Nielsen said he remembers telling himself, “This can’t be the story we are telling ourselves. It just can’t be.”
He said, “I started thinking, ‘Do I know anyone?’ Just going through a mental list of people that I knew here and back home, I started thinking, ‘You know, there is one gentleman who lived in our neighborhood where I grew up and he was in sales for a larger Danish refrigeration company that did some international stuff.’ He was really the only person I could think of back home that was in business. So I thought, ‘Well I’m just going to tell him about Johnstown, tell him about what I want to do here and see if he knows anybody.’ And that’s exactly what I did.”
Prior to Nielsen’s first arrival in Johnstown as an 18-year-old student, he had gotten a taste of the United States from a movie called “All the Right Moves.”
Seeing how glum and economically depressed the setting was in the movie, he said, “I hope I don’t go to a place like that.”
He subsequently was assigned to a family in Windber and rushed to his parents’ atlas to see if he could find it.
When he arrived in Windber, the matriarch of his host family, who owned a video store, said, “You have to watch this movie. It was filmed here.”
“My jaw hit the floor. It was ‘All the Right Moves,’ ” he laughed. “You can’t make this stuff up.”
If Nielsen’s journey to Johns-town was a movie synopsis, it might say: A son of two teachers in Denmark wants to travel to the world’s superpower, the United States, and then winds up landing in a Rust Belt Pennsylvania town, where he would fall in love, see a potential in the town that many locals had become too jaded to see and help bolster the town by sharing it with tech companies in his home country of Denmark.
After the meeting with CenSec was made, “I flew over there on my own dime to meet with the CEO at CenSec, Klaus Bolving,” Nielsen said.
“And it was a 45-minute time slot. It turned into two and a half hours, and you know why? Because he was so excited about everything he heard about Johnstown. I was telling him about all the things that are here, the defense sector, the high tech manufacturing, the health care, the higher education.”
Among those various pieces of the Johnstown environment that the Danish companies found attractive, the economic development team at JARI stood out in particular.
“The thing is, when companies from Denmark, for example, want to come into the U.S. to do business, it is so time- consuming and costly for them,” Nielsen said.
“They don’t know how the U.S. market works. They have to figure that out; they have to hire consultants; they have to do all this stuff that costs a ton of money, but we have such a great infrastructure here in Johnstown because we have organizations that are willing to go in like JARI and take them by the hand when they come here and show them how to do business in the United States, introduce them to people, network, help them get all the different pieces set up that would otherwise be thousands and thousands of dollars and cause them to hesitate. I was talking to him about this whole infrastructure that was here, and his mind was blown.”
UXV Technologies is preparing to open a 7,000-square-foot facility in September at the JARI Business Park in Richland Township, the company’s director for global public affairs, Frederik Bergenfelt Friis, said in June at the annual Showcase for Commerce in Johnstown.
Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, UXV Technologies is an innovator in drone and robotics technologies, and the Johnstown location will be its first U.S. site, Bergenfelt Friis has said.
“UXV has started production here, and other Danish companies are starting to notice this area, and it’s just exciting,” Nielsen said.
“For me, the point is anyone can do what I did. My parents are teachers. Sure, we started a company here, but I wasn’t particularly well-connected.
“It’s just, ‘Who might I be able to call?’ And I just wish more people would think that way. There is so much here. If they would just say, ‘Who can I tell about it?’ You never know.”
