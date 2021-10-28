A rough-draft proposal of how the City of Johnstown may spend its $30.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds was presented to the public for the first time on Thursday.
Nothing is finalized, but the items are included in next year’s budget that is a work in progress.
City Council will need to give approval for the use of any ARP money that is intended to provide relief from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The outline, presented by the administration, includes spending $27,056,406 in 2022.
The items are:
• $750,000 – to make up for loss of revenue
• $2 million – small business and nonprofit assistance
• $2,050,000 – nonprofit projects
• $2 million – child care and food
• $2 million – home repair
• $2 million – home purchases
• $135,000 – broadband internet
• $3 million – stormwater repairs
• $10 million – Main Street Green Streets Project
• $500,000 – public parks
• $1,054,065 – Sargent’s Stadium at the Point turf and lighting
• $970,000 – Sargent’s Stadium at the Point capital improvements
• $250,000 – Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center HVAC
• $123,415 – transfer to general fund, interest income
• $223,926 – new street sweeper
“Right now, there are a number of moving parts – not just with these funds, but again with all the grants that we can pursue and the (federal) infrastructure bill that’s up in the air,” Assistant City Manager Alex Ashcom said. “We need a commitment to certain line items for budgeting purposes.
“But, again, the funds are fluid, so if you do obtain a grant, you would be able to either reallocate funds or expand your project.”
More than $12 million is tentatively planned for use downtown among the Main Street repair and beautification work, improvements to Point Stadium and conference center upgrades.
“I think the ultimate is we’re looking, truthfully, from Point Stadium the whole way to Frankstown Road and all the intersections that connect to the side streets,” said Mayor Frank Janakovic, a Democrat. “It should affect the entire downtown, which then should carry over to the neighborhoods and the other businesses. You bring people here, they’re also going to go other places, too.”
John DeBartola, the Republican challenger to Janakovic in this year’s mayoral race, called the idea of spending $10 million on Main Street “an insane amount of money” and a plan that is “right out of the Vision 2025 handbook,” referring to the organization that states its mission is improving and promoting the region.
He suggested providing direct payments to city residents.
“Here’s the problem. I don’t think you all care,” DeBartola told council. “I think $30 million is an opportunity to bring Johnstown back from the grave. And the truth of the matter is, who’s really pulling the strings? I know you don’t want to hear me talk about the men on the hill controlling all of your decisions.”
DeBartola questioned what the oversight will be for funds given to nonprofits.
“How are you going to distribute this money?” DeBartola asked. “Who is it going to?
“We’re not going to just give it away,” City Councilman Chuck Arnone said. “There will be parameters that they have to follow, strict rules will be followed, and we’ll make sure that they are done.”
Dave Hurst, from 1901 Church Inc., spoke about the role of nonprofits in a community, saying, “I think it’s important for people to remember that nonprofits exist because we are providing services that relieve the municipality and the government of a burden that they would otherwise have to cover themselves. That’s the whole reason why nonprofits exist.”
The proposal calls for spending a combined $4 million for people to repair or purchase homes.
“The thing I’m going to ask with this – and we’ve asked this over and over from the city – with these programs, this information needs to come to me,” Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors CEO Della Csehoski said. “I oversee all the Realtors in Cambria and Somerset counties. If these are available for home owners and they’re available for purchasers, we’ve got to get that into the hands of these people, the buyers, and we just don’t seem to get that, and we really need that so we can get this out there.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.