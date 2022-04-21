JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As the City of Johnstown prepares to finalize plans for spending its $30.7 million in American Rescue Plan money for COVID-19 pandemic relief, officials are hosting public meetings to provide information and receive input about the outline.
The first two took place on Thursday at the Freight Station and Christ Centered Community Church.
Others are scheduled at Russell House (April 28), The Boulevard Grill (April 28), Bottle Works (May 5), Central Park Complex (May 5) and Christ the Saviour Orthodox Cathedral (May 12). City Council expects to vote on the plan at its May 11 meeting. If approved, it will go into effect on May 13.
“I will say this, I appreciate the city making the meeting open to us, so that we can see what their plans are and voice our opinions and concerns,” said Woodvale resident Georgia Lehman, one of about 40 people to attend the event at the Freight Station. “So I appreciate the city opening up these meetings to us so that we can see and question what $30 million is going to provide to the City of Johnstown.”
Assistant City Manager Alex Ashcom provided information and fielded questions.
“The feedback’s mostly positive,” Ashcom said. “I think we’ve got a lot to think about. I’m not able to answer every question tonight, but can definitely go back, and do some more research and really refine the process. I think overall it was positive. At the minimum, I think it’s good that people are coming out and voicing their opinions.”
The expected breakdown is:
• $8 million: Main Street revitalization
• $5.65 million: Government stabilization
• $4.135 million: Water, sewer, internet access
• $2 million: Food and child care
• $2 million: nonprofit projects
• $2 million: Small business and nonprofit aid
• $2 million: Home weatherization
• $2 million: Home ownership
• $2.024 million: Sargent’s Stadium at the Point
• $500,000: Parks
• $400,000: Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center
The programs for home weatherization and ownership generated the most conversation during the meeting at Freight Station. If passed as is, the one program would create a pool of $2 million to give to people interested in purchasing homes in the city. The other would provide $2 million for making repairs.
“I really think those two programs are going to be knockouts,” Ashcom said. “I think you’re going to see that as a generational benefit.”
City Councilwoman Marie Mock added: “If you have a little bit of help taking care of your property and improving your property, you’re going to take it the next step further and put flowers, or a new sidewalk in or whatever. You’re going to take that initiative to see that I’m going to feel better about my house, and I’m going to take more care of it. It’s contagious.”
Shawn Matula, a resident of the city’s Prospect neighborhood, would like to see even more money go to those home programs.
“I think the $8 million going into the Main Street is a big waste,” Matula said. “The $2 million going into the conference center and the Point Stadium is a waste because it doesn’t generate money. I think that they need to raise the funds eligible for the housing repairs. They need to raise that. Give it an extra 2 million bucks or something, so there’s more money spread out.”
Ashcom, Mock, City Councilman Chuck Arnone and City Manager Ethan Imhoff said the allocations could change over time if it is determined some programs need less money and others could benefit from increased funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.