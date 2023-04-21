JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A total of 11,201 days have passed since Johnstown entered Act 47 on Aug. 21, 1992.
Less than one week remains until the city exits the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s program for financially distressed municipalities.
A ceremony marking the occasion is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Friday at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center downtown.
“It’s very exciting, actually, to have gone through so much in terms of hard work and planning and strategies and initiatives,” said Deborah Grass, the city’s Act 47 coordinator. “To get to this point, I’m really proud of them. I think that we can all be excited and satisfied that we’ve got to this point.”
City Manager Ethan Imhoff said leaving Act 47 is “a moment that really everybody in the community should celebrate and has a part in.”
Johnstown is being required by state law to get out of Act 47.
Membership was previously open-ended. Then, in 2014, Pennsylvania imposed time limits on participation.
For Johnstown, the deadline was set for October 2018, which was retroactive five years to October 2013, when the city had enacted what was then its most recent exit plan.
A three-year extension until Oct. 28, 2021, was requested and granted. The state then permitted 18 more months of participation due to challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, thus making Friday the final date.
“Setting a deadline, I actually think, did help us to really think strategically and to plan strategically,” Grass said.
In the past few years, government officials have taken steps to improve the city’s finances.
The last six budgets that have been audited finished in the black. Johnstown sold its sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority for $24 million, plus the assumption of debt, and used the money to shore up its police, fire and non-uniformed employee pension plans to almost 100% funded.
“They not only are financially stable, I really feel confident about their long-term sustainability, and that’s what we always hoped for ... that when we got to this point, that we would see a bright future for them and that they will be able to sustain it long term,” Grass said. “That’s the best feeling in the world to know that they’re at that point, and we believe with confidence that they can sustain it.”
Former Mayor Donato Zucco, who was on City Council when Johnstown went into the program, gives current city officials “accolades” for having “done some very smart things.”
“I think the city leadership and the city should celebrate coming out of distress,” Zucco said.
Looking forward, City Councilman Ricky Britt said: “Hopefully this gives us a new breath of life here in the city that we can keep on going on and keep on improving.”
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, sees leaving Act 47 as part of overall growth that he feels is occurring in the city and the region.
“I think it’s good news,” Langerholc said. “I think it’s a testament to work that’s being done across multiple levels to bring the city back. I think there’s been tremendous growth within the city. We see businesses opening up on a weekly basis.
“You see more people being downtown, spending their time down there, as well as people buying properties and refurbishing them and really investing within a community. There are a lot of different moving pieces to credit for the comeback of the city.”
Leaving Act 47 will come with a significant economic loss for the city government.
Johnstown will no longer be able to impose a local services tax that is three times larger than is allowed for municipalities not in the program.
Johnstown currently charges $3 per week to residents and people who work in the city. That will go back to $1 on Friday, taking away almost $1 million in revenue annually, according to Imhoff and Grass.
“The capital budget is really where the loss of the LST comes into play, and that does mean buying new police cars and fire trucks and public works vehicles, and making improvements into the city-owned facilities, the conference center and (Sargent’s Stadium at the Point) and parking garages and such,” Imhoff said. “Managing those capital facilities does get more difficult without the LST, for sure.”
