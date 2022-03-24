JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – YWCA Greater Johnstown is accepting applications for the Karen Kleinosky Scholarship.
The scholarship is open to girls in Cambria and Somerset counties who are high school seniors planning to attend a university, college, technical school or trade school during the 2022-23 school year.
The $500 scholarship will be paid directly to the recipient upon proof of enrollment.
Applicants must fill out an application and submit an essay about a woman who has inspired them, living or deceased, and why.
Deadline is April 30.
Applications can be mailed to YWCA Greater Johnstown, Attn: Karen Kleinosky Scholarship Committee, 526 Somerset St., Johnstown, Pa. 15901. They also can be emailed to parsonmywca@gmail.com.
Information: 814-536-3519.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.