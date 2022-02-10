JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – YWCA Greater Johnstown is seeking nominations for its annual Tribute to Women awards.
The awards will be presented during a dinner May 19 at Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown. The deadline for nominations is Monday.
Individuals, groups and organizations can nominate women who have demonstrated leadership in a professional field, their personal life and their community.
Nominees will be selected on the basis of weighted criteria in the categories of Arts & Letters, Community Service, Education, Nonprofit/Government, Professions, Lady Liberty and STEM.
Applications are available at the YWCA, 526 Somerset St.; The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St.; and online at parsonmywca@gmail.com.
