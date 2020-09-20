You may not have seen them, but you have likely seen their work. A dedicated group of youth known as the Johnstown Youth Corps spent their summer working on numerous projects to help the City of Johnstown and its people.
The Johnstown Youth Corps started three years ago as a Vision Together 2025 capture team. The program was modeled after the Student Conservation Association, a group whose mission is to build the next generation of conservation leaders and inspire lifelong stewardship of the environment.
The program has since evolved into a partnership between Vision, CareerLink and Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies, and the great news is the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies this month presented a $22,000 Community Initiative grant to fund the program again for 2021.
The Johnstown Youth Corps offer youth, between the ages of 16 and 24, paid work experience through a variety of planned projects over the summer months.
Many years those projects take the youth workers outdoors, but this year, like many other things, the COVID-19 pandemic changed things up a bit.
The youth partnered with the Alternative Community Resource Program (ACRP) Youth Employment Services (YES) on projects designed to help keep people safe during COVID.
“It was a great partnership,” says YES program director Jim Buday.
“The students worked on creating protective screens for outpatient centers and on building beds for local kids who currently don’t have one. Thus far, 36 beds have been delivered, eight beds are currently being constructed, a total of 94 beds have been requested.”
Clearly the program is benefiting many youth – those now sleeping in a new bed and those learning how to use their hands and minds for the good of others.
