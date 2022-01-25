JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Health Equity Tour event, sponsored by YMCA’s Center for Healthy Living, is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, 100 Haynes St., Johnstown, according to organizers.

Educational information will be provided about numerous areas of health, including COVID-19, the flu, mammograms, mental health, tobacco use, diet and Pennsylvania’s Health Insurance Marketplace (Pennie).

Contact 717-232-3113 or tour@ymcaharrisburg.org for more information.

Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.

