JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Health Equity Tour event, sponsored by YMCA’s Center for Healthy Living, is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, 100 Haynes St., Johnstown, according to organizers.
Educational information will be provided about numerous areas of health, including COVID-19, the flu, mammograms, mental health, tobacco use, diet and Pennsylvania’s Health Insurance Marketplace (Pennie).
Contact 717-232-3113 or tour@ymcaharrisburg.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.