JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Come out and celebrate a memorable moment for women.
Greater Johnstown Community YMCA will commemorate the 50th anniversary of welcoming women to become members with activities on Thursday at the facility, 100 Haynes St., Johnstown.
“We are thrilled to be able to note this special anniversary not only for our female members, but also for the women on our staff, those who volunteer their time as board members and the community as a whole,” said Shawn Sebring, CEO of the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA.
“In 1933, the National Council of YMCAs began allowing local YMCA associations to admit female members. However, the Johnstown YMCA didn’t make the move until 40 years later, in 1973.”
When the women on the YMCA’s staff learned the anniversary was coming up, there was excitement and they wanted to mark the occasion, Sebring said.
“They’ve felt that the YMCA has been very important to them and their families and they wanted to be able to celebrate that a little bit,” he said.
Activities include:
• A commemorative “Wonder Women” T-shirt is available as a fundraiser for the YMCA and is available for purchase for $20 at the welcome desk.
• All female members of the YMCA will receive a treat when they check in to workout that day.
• Prizes will be raffled off on the :50 of every hour, from 8:50 a.m. to 7:50 p.m., to a woman who checks in that day to workout.
• At noon, women who are members, staff and volunteers can join in a commemorative photograph in front of the YMCA. Women are encouraged to wear the commemorative T-shirt if they have one.
• For non-members, all women who join the YMCA on Thursday will receive 50% off their membership for the month.
“It’s important to recognize any time we have an opportunity to celebrate both a combination of history and progress,” Sebring said. “This will be a fun way to celebrate how the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA has really begun serving the whole community rather than a portion of it.”
For more information, call 814-535-8381 or visit www.johnstownpaymca.org.
