A search for a new full-time city manager in Johnstown still has not started more than four months after George Hayfield resigned from the position.
He notified City Council about his plans on Oct. 31 with only a few weeks left on his contract.
His resignation was unanimously accepted during a special meeting held days later.
Finance Director Robert Ritter filled in as acting city manager until John Trant Jr., from Pittsburgh-based Strategic Solutions, was hired to provide part-time interim services, effective Dec. 2.
The full-time position has not been advertised.
“We’ve been working extremely well with the interim manager, John Trant,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “I think, at this point in time, we’re just trying to clean up a lot of things that have been sitting on the table for a while.
“John’s been very, very good working with council and the department heads with which I’ve been attending meetings on a weekly basis. I think, at this time, I don’t think we’re in a huge rush to get a new city manager. We’d like to clean some things up first.”
Janakovic said ordinances, resolutions and contracts that had been neglected recently are now being finished.
“We’re not just talking about them,” Janakovic said. “They’re actually making it from pen to paper to council to approval.”
Johnstown’s leadership has been unstable for years with Trant being the seventh full-time, interim or acting city manager since 2015.
Part of the reason for delaying the search was to wait until two new members – Michael Capriotti and Charles Arnone – joined council in January. Capriotti expects to address the matter during council’s regular monthly meeting on Wednesday.
“There is a process,” Capriotti said. “It has not begun however. I think I would better be able to answer questions here come Thursday because this is on my list of things to bring up on Wednesday. It is my opinion that we need to start looking. While I don’t think we necessarily have to rush John Trant out the door, this is not a process that is going to happen in short order. So I think that it doesn’t hurt to start the process.”
Several council members have expressed an opinion that the salary offered – in the $80,000 range – has hindered previous searches, since, while the pay is good by economically depressed Johnstown standards, it lags behind what managers can make elsewhere.
“I think we have to come to a conclusion on what we want to have as a salary range in order to advertise the job,” Capriotti said. “You’re not going to apply for a job that you don’t have some sort of expectation of what the salary is going to be, especially in that line of work.”
The city manager – whether Trant or a new full-time individual – will be involved in several important matters this year, including contract talks with the Johnstown Fire Department, Johnstown Police Department, and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees unions. “I think one of the big things is we don’t know who’ll we’ll be negotiating with,” Eric Miller, president of the firefighters’ union, said.
The city must also continue to take steps in preparation for its required exit from Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities by Oct. 28, 2021.
