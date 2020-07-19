A group of Johnstown-area motorcyclists gathered in downtown Johnstown on Sunday to salute a World War II veteran who turns 100 on Monday.
The veteran, Donald B. Stutzman, a resident of The Atrium on Main Street, looked on from inside a street-level window at the personal care home as the motorcyclists, from the American Legion post in Parkhill, stood on the sidewalk outside and unfurled a banner wishing him a happy birthday.
“We wanted to honor a veteran of World War II on his 100th birthday and thank him for his service,” said Red Loya, a member of the group. “It felt important to have something like this. How many people live to be 100 and go through something like he went through?”
Stutzman’s son, Daniel J. Stutzman, carried a copy of his father’s discharge paperwork at Sunday’s gathering. The documents indicated that Donald Stutzman, born July 20, 1920, of Coleman Avenue in Johnstown’s Moxham section, enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1943 and was sent to fight in the Pacific Ocean in February 1945.
During his time in the Pacific, Stutzman fought in the Ryukyu Islands campaign, including the bloody Battle of Okinawa, which set the stage for a planned Allied invasion of Japan.
After the war ended, he returned to the United States in January 1946 and was honorably discharged later that month at Fort Knox with the rank of sergeant.
“Dad has had a lot of hardship, but, you know, he’s a survivor,” Daniel Stutzman said. “He had a big, fun life.”
