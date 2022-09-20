JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown woman will appear in Cambria County court, charged in her son’s death two decades after he was injured in a 2002 DUI crash, authorities said.
Autumn Marie Hartman, 40, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
City police charged Hartman with homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.
Hartman was allegedly traveling through Lorain Borough in May 2002 when she struck a CamTran bus, causing injuries to her 14-month-old son that left him a quadriplegic and ventilator-reliant for life.
The young man died in October due to cardiopulmonary arrest resulting from his quadriplegia and chronic trach dependence, police Detective Mark Britton wrote in a criminal complaint.
A Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center emergency room physician confirmed the death was a direct result of the May 2002 crash, enabling police to file additional charges on Hartman, who previously served time for reckless endangerment and drug violations more than a decade earlier.
Britton noted that Hartman told police in an interview that she was a regular IV drug user at the time and that she had used heroin earlier that day before starting her second shift at work.
At the time, police determined Hartman’s vehicle was heading down Ohio Street when she crossed over the double yellow line and hit the bus.
According to police, Hartman admitted to falling asleep at the wheel.
“It’s tough when there’s a child involved,” public defender John Lovette III said. Lovette and public defender Kimberly Feist represented Hartman on Tuesday.
“We’re hoping if there is some drug treatment involved on the part of the defendant when we meet with the Commonwealth for a pretrial conference, there may be some type of plea offered,” Lovette said. “She is not admitting any guilt at this point.”
Assistant District Attorney Warren Crilly III said he was prepared to call Britton and an emergency room physician to testify.
Hartman is free on bond.
