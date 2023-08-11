This event will celebrate a Johnstown woman for her contributions to the community.
“Celebrating Mercedes” will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at Tulunes In The City, 92 Lulay St., Johnstown.
The event is being organized by Sylvia Carr for community advocate, youth mentor, writer and fashion designer Mercedes Barnette.
“Mercedes is very active in our community, and she has been promoting a lot of events that are keeping our young people active and out of the streets,” said Carr, a Johnstown resident. “She is bringing positive vibes to our community and I just wanted to thank her.”
Carr, owner of Bougie Hair Care Essentials & More in downtown Johnstown, said she reached out to Barnette with an idea, but was unsure on how to execute it.
“She came and talked to me and when I shared what I wanted to do, she sai, ‘Let’s do it,’ ” she said. “She jumped in full force and was amazing, and I learned so much from her, so I wanted to find a way to say thank you to her that would let the public know that if you don’t know this young lady you are missing out.
“She’s really a jewel in our community.”
The event will feature an all-you-can-eat buffet, along with friends and family offering a few words recognizing Barnette’s achievements.
“We’ll present her with a plaque and just love on her and let her know how much we appreciate her in our community and how we wish we had so many more like her,” Carr said.
Door prizes will be awarded.
Barnette said she’s honored to receive the recognition and thanked Carr for coordinating the event.
“I celebrate others, so I wasn’t expecting a celebration for me,” she said.
She is involved with the Style and Grace Women’s Showcase, which honors local women who have made contributions to the community; Going Rogue after-school program at Flood City Youth Fitness Academy; Poetry & Flow, which provides a platform for local music artists, poets and performers; directs fashion shows for fundraisers and the NAACP Johnstown Branch’s Juneteenth celebration; hosts the Black History Month art showcase, which is sponsored by The Tribune-Democrat and the Ron Fisher African American Heritage Educational Fund; and writes for Johnstown Magazine and Pitt Soul.
Barnette said she organizes events, programs and shows with the intention to benefit the community.
“I write stories to highlight local talent,” she said. “There’s a lot of potential in Johnstown. I want to help connect the right people and see the community at its best.”
Carr said she hopes people whose lives have been touched by Barnette will come out and support her.
“She really deserves it,” she said.
“Mercedes is involved in just about everything in the city and she puts in the effort. She’ll help anybody and wants everybody to win.”
Tickets are $30.
Reservations are required by Thursday.
Tickets can be purchased at Bougie Hair Care Essentials & More, 416 Main St., Suite 104.
For more information, call 814-525-5632.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
