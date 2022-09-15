JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown woman is accused of lying to police when she told them that she was shot during a struggle with a man who who attacked her one night on Berwick Road in Richland Township.
Jamilla Darshell Welch later admitted that she accidentally shot herself while “messing with her gun,” authorities said.
Richland Township charged Welch, 27, of Oakhurst Homes, with making a false report to police and conspiracy for allegedly convincing two friends to back up her story.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown on July 24 for a report of a woman who had been shot in the leg.
Welch told police that she was driving on Berwick Road when she pulled over and a man approached her on foot. Welch told police the man said she was cute and wanted to get together with her.
Welch told police they were arguing when she pulled a gun from her purse and was shot in the left upper leg during a struggle, and the man ran away, the affidavit said.
Welch said Ziairah Graham, 25, and Kiara Lanay Fisher, 21, both of Johnstown, arrived from Windber Recreation Park and drove her to Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber before she was taken by ambulance to Johnstown, the affidavit said.
The three women gave various stories as to how they obtained bandaging supplies and wrapped the wound.
Welch later admitted she was on a side street in Kernville when she accidentally shot herself. She called Graham and Fisher and they went to Rite Aid on Market Street to buy bandaging supplies.
Police impounded the vehicle, but were unable to locate the gun, Richland police Detective Kevin Gaudlip said.
The Glock .380 caliber gun is registered to Welch. She said the gun was in the vehicle, but when Graham and Fisher returned to the hospital, the gun was gone.
The two women said they did not know what happened to the handgun, which is now reported as stolen, Gaudlip said.
Graham and Fisher were charged with making a false report to police.
Welch and Fisher are awaiting trial. An arrest warrant was issued for Graham.
