EBENSBURG – A Johnstown woman was sentenced in Cambria County Court on Oct. 18 in connection with an incident where $16,000 in drugs were seized while police were searching for a wanted individual in 2018.
Janine Whitaker, 39, entered a guilty pleas on a charge of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver before Judge David J. Tulowitzki and was sentenced to a minimum of six months and a maximum of 23 months confinement.
In July 2018, authorities raided a home on Corrine Avenue in Johnstown’s West End and arrested Kamaal Rasheed Dutton, then 33, of Philadelphia, and Whitaker. Authorities said they seized $16,000 worth of drugs while searching for another individual who was wanted on drugs, according to a criminal complaint.
Authorities said when Whitaker opened the door, drug agents could smell burning marijuana. Authorities said after Whitaker gave them permission to enter the home, they found marijuana and a small pistol.
They later returned to the home with a search warrant and seized 115 grams of methamphetamine, 13 large baggies of marijuana, 30 baggies of crack cocaine and 20 stamp bags of heroin, the complaint said.
