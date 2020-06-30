EBENSBURG – A Johnstown woman pleaded guilty in Cambria County court on Tuesday to taking two cellphones and a bag of loose change from the scene of a 2018 homicide.
Jasmine Ayonna Primus, 21, of the city’s Moxham section, entered a guilty plea before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III to a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution, a third-degree felony.
Primus was reportedly one of two people who found the body of Deontaye Quadir Hurling, 19, inside a house on Steel Street in Johnstown’s Old Conemaugh Borough section on Nov. 22, 2018.
According to police, she removed two cellphones and a small drawstring bag containing loose change and other unknown items from the scene before calling emergency services.
Paul Michael Lehman, 38, of Johnstown, has been accused by police of killing Hurling. He faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, court records indicate. Jury selection for his trial is scheduled to begin on July 27.
Primus also pleaded guilty in a separate case on Tuesday to a charge of possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance. In that case, she was accused of possessing a quantity of crack cocaine on Mar. 20, 2019.
Her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 11. She is being represented by attorney Thomas M. Dickey, of Altoona.
