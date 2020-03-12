A Johnstown woman was ordered on Thursday to surrender her dogs and cats to the Cambria County Humane Society before she can be released from prison, authorities said.
Beverley J. Webb, 53, of the 500 block of Pine Street, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
Webb faces aggravated cruelty to animals and related charges. City police seized dogs and cats from a Hummel Street residence on March 5. Police found four dead cats in a crate inside a residence with "horrible conditions."
Webb is not allowed to own or care for animals as a condition of her release from Cambria County Prison.
The Humane Society is caring for Webb's eight cats and three dogs, Executive Director Jessica Vamos said after the proceeding.
"We're still trying to catch one cat and track down two dogs," Vamos said. "She has an ongoing hoarding issue."
Medical bills for the animals is about $500.
"Our concern is for the care of the animals," Assistant District Attorney Forrest B. Fordham III said.
Webb was released on $1,000 unsecured bond and is being represented by public defender Kevin Sanders.
A second person charged in the case, Robert Todd Wissinger, 49, also waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Wissinger was freed on $1,000 unsecured bond and will live with his parents on Derby Street. He also is not allowed to own or care for animals as a condition of release.
He is being represented by court appointed Attorney Douglas J. Keating, of Altoona.
