A Johnstown woman was jailed on Sunday after police said they found her asleep in an Iron Street apartment with a toddler on the floor, surrounded by drug needles and other paraphernalia, authorities said.
City police charged Lydia Galloway, 22, of the 400 block of Farrell Avenue, with endangering the welfare of children, disorderly conduct and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint, Cambria County Children and Youth Services called police saying that someone had reported a toddler being around drugs.
Police went to an Iron Street apartment and found an unconscious woman identified as Galloway and a man standing over an infant asleep on the floor. Police said they awoke Galloway who said the child's mother had left the apartment. The man told police that he had just arrived.
Officers recovered drug needles, a razor blade, three stamp bags labeled "New World," a scale with white residue and colored pills.
Galloway was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison, after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.
CYS took custody of the child, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.