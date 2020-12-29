A Johnstown woman was jailed on Tuesday, accused of being in possession of a handgun that was used to kill a man in Coopersdale and then helped the shooter escape to Philadelphia, authorities said.
City police charged Terrell "Unique" Foreman, 27, of First Street, with two firearms violations and two counts of hindering apprehension. Foreman also was charged with tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment.
Police had been searching for Foreman since the May 17 shooting of Armel Joe, 26, at a late-night barbecue attended by at least 74 people.
According to a criminal complaint, witnesses said it was Foreman who gave the gun to Amir Matthews just before the shooting and the gun was hidden in Foreman's baby bag.
Police are searching for Matthews.
"We believe that he's the one who killed Armel Joe," Sgt. Cory Adams said.
Police are searching for the murder weapon and for Dawn "Duchess" Smith, 26, who also helped Matthews escape to Philadelphia.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Matthews and Smith is asked to contact city police at 814-472-2100 or send a tip by texting keyword JPD to 847411. Type the information and hit send.
Foreman was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000.
