A Johnstown woman was jailed on Monday, accused of slashing a man with a razor during a domestic argument, authorities said.
City police charged Jilly Anne Todaro, 42, of the 500 block of Franklin Street, with simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, the alleged victim, Brian Giles, 44, told police the couple returned to the residence after visiting the "Nomi Center," where they downloaded music Sunday night. Giles told police Todaro wanted to collect her clothes and pills and leave.
When they were in the bathroom, Todaro allegedly began hitting Giles in the chest and then "grabbed a razor and started swinging at him." Todaro allegedly slashed him five times, the complaint said.
EMS treated Giles at the scene. Police said they recovered the razor.
Todaro was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $15,000 bond.
