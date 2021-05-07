Working at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on Central Avenue in Johnstown, Theresa Jones often encounters items that remind her of her late mother, Naomi McNair.
Three months after her mother’s death, she was working the cash register and saw the ultimate reminder of her mother.
The West End resident says her favorite items at the thrift store are pieces of cookware.
“I love the Corelle patterns on dishes,” she says.
It’s the old pots and pans and the complete china sets that stop Jones in her workday to reflect on what her late mother used to cook with.
“Cast-iron skillets remind me of Mom’s pancakes,” Jones said.
In December 2011, McNair gathered Jones and her six siblings around her sick bed to make her wishes known.
“Mom had us promise her some things,” Jones said. “Love one another, help one another, and help Theresa with that church,” she said, laughing.
According to Jones, her mother closed her request by singing, “I’m not my own, I belong to Jesus.”
In January 2012, Naomi McNair passed away in her sleep.
Female Charles Ingalls
Three months after her mother’s passing, a customer came to the cash register with a stack of old VHS tapes. At the top of the pile was a tape of one of Jones’ favorite television shows as a child – “Little House on the Prairie.”
Based on the book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder, the American drama centered on the 1870s adventures of the Ingalls family – father Charles, mother Caroline and daughters Mary, Laura and Carrie, who lived on a farm in Walnut Grove, Minnesota. Laura narrated each “Little House” episode.
“The show represented family at its best,” Jones said. “If everyone had a Charles Ingalls as a daddy, the family would be blessed.”
Seeing the “Little House on the Prairie” video, Jones said, made her recall “the family bond” with her siblings and the words her mother had spoken.
Then came Jones’ “a-ha” moment.
“Mom was my female Charles Ingalls,” she said.
Jones recalls from “Little House on the Prairie” that when work ceased, Mr. Ingalls would walk long distances to find work. To prepare for his journey, “the mother prepared the food, and the daughters prepared his clothes,” Jones said.
In the early 1970s, McNair, a single mother, worked for the Johnstown Police Department as a meter maid.
“Mom had to walk on the job,” Jones said. “I remember massaging her feet.”
In the evening, McNair worked at Sani-Dairy, packing ice cream. As the Ingalls women worked together, Jones’ siblings did the same, while Mom worked.
As the oldest daughter, “I served the meal Mom cooked to my siblings,” Jones said. “I made sure everyone was in the house before dark.”
‘Close-knit family’
Even on Sundays, McNair and Ingalls were kindred spirits.
“On ‘Little House,’ when the Rev. Aldean was absent from church, Ingalls stood in and gave a sermon,” Jones said.
McNair was a traveling evangelist throughout Johnstown.
“An evangelist is someone who goes to different churches,” Jones said, “with a straighten-up message, spoken in love.”
After the work week, Jones leaves behind the Mama reminders and the dedicated retired female volunteers. On Sunday, she walks through the doors of Abundant Life Ministry House of Prayer, a church in Hornerstown, and is greeted as “Pastor Theresa.”
How Pastor Theresa describes the church members seems to reflect Mama McNair.
“We are a close-knit family,” Jones said, “but we’re not that close where someone new coming in can’t fit.”
