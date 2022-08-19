A Johnstown woman will stand trial for criminal homicide in connection with the April 1 death of her 14-month-old daughter, authorities said.
Veronica Lainey Lewis, 38, was held for trial following a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
Lewis pleaded not guilty through public defenders John Lovette III and Joseph Sutton.
Assistant District Attorneys Forrest Fordham III and Matthew Gribler called six witnesses to testify during the 2.5-hour hearing – two city police officers, two residents, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees and pediatric pathologist Dr. Manjunath Heggere.
Grove Avenue resident Jorden Spencer testified that Lewis and the child were at his residence when Lewis became upset when the child would not stop crying.
Spencer testified that he was upstairs at the time.
“I heard a loud thump and the baby stopped crying,” he said.
He said Lewis told him she had dropped the baby bottle, but Spencer did not believe it was a bottle.
“It was too loud of a thump,” he said.
Lewis left the house, leaving the child in Spencer’s care, he said. The child was in a playpen in his bedroom, where Spencer said he was watching television, and he checked on the infant three or four times, believing her to be asleep.
The child’s aunt, Alicia Powell, testified that Lewis told her to pick up the child, and when she arrived the music from the television was so loud, Powell said, she pounded on the door for five or 10 minutes.
Spencer opened the door while talking on the cellphone, Powell said, and she went upstairs, where she found the child in the playpen.
“Her lips were as white as paper,” she said. “It looked like my niece was beat up.”
Powell testified she called 911, and she and Spencer gave the baby CPR until firefighters and the ambulance arrived.
They took the child to the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center emergency room, where she later died.
Spencer and Powell arrived at the hospital and sent text messages to Lewis, but she never arrived at the hospital, they testified.
Lees testified the autopsy conducted at Forensic DX in Windber showed the child died from exsanguination caused by rupture of mesentric blood vessels due to blunt-force trauma.
The death was ruled a homicide, he said.
Heggere, who conducted the autopsy, said the results also showed some “cocaine exposure.”
Heggere concluded by saying if the child had received immediate medical attention, she “could have survived.”
Fordham said the commonwealth proved its case against Lewis, who is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.
Lovette said his client is innocent.
“We believe that this could have been caused by the individual who was caring for the child,” he said later.
Lewis is being held without bond at Cambria County Prison n Ebensburg.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
